April 30, 2025 / 2:47 PM

Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault

By Doug Cunningham
In tearful testimony Wednesday at the Harvey Weinstein re-trial, accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City. Weinstein (seen at his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Wednesday) was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in April, 2024. Pool Photo by Michael Nagle/UPI
April 30 (UPI) -- In tearful testimony Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City.

Haley was a TV production assistant working for Weinstein's company when he invited to the "Clerks II" premiere in Los Angeles, she said. Weinstein asked her to stop by his apartment in New York just after inviting her to the premiere.

She alleged from the witness stand that, while seated on a sofa, Weinstein suddenly lunged at her trying to kiss her and "smothering me with advances."

She testified, "I realized that I'm getting raped."

She said after he pushed her into a bedroom and onto a bed that he would get more violent as he kept pushing her back down when she tried to get up.

"I decided the smartest thing to do -- safest, rather -- is to check out, endure it and have it over with and leave," she testified.

She testified she told Weinstein she was on her period and wearing a tampon, but he "yanked it out" and forcibly put his mouth on her vagina, according to Haley.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual crimes in 2020, but New York's highest court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty at the New York re-trial. He is charged with a first degree sexual act against Haley.

He also was convicted and sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on three counts of rape and sexual assault in California.

Weinstein defense attorney Arthur Aidala characterized Weinstein's relationship with his accusers, including Haley, as a "friends with benefits" situation.

Haley's testimony is expected to take days, including cross-examination from Weinstein's defense team.

