Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 12:14 AM

Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced executive orders designed to lessen the tariff burden he has imposed on the U.S. auto industry. File Photo Brian Kersey/UPI
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced executive orders designed to lessen the tariff burden he has imposed on the U.S. auto industry. File Photo Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders on Tuesday to ease his tariffs targeting automobile and auto part imports, marking another drastic reversal of his tariff policy amid domestic industry concerns.

The executive orders modify the 25% tariffs imposed earlier this month on automobile imports by removing additional tariffs that Trump had imposed on imported aluminum and steel. They will reduce the 25% tariff to go into effect this weekend on auto part imports used by domestic manufacturers, provided the vehicle contains at least 50% American-made parts or parts subject to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The announcement comes a week after a coalition of U.S. and international carmakers -- from General Motors to Hyundai -- sent the White House a letter warning that tariffs on auto parts would "set off a domino effect" leading to higher prices, lower dealership sales, increased costs of servicing and repairing vehicles and, inevitably, layoffs.

"Most auto suppliers are not capitalized for an abrupt tariff-induced disruption," the coalition said in the letter, the Detroit Free Press reported. "Many are already in distress and will face production stoppages, layoffs and bankruptcy."

"It only takes the failure of one supplier to lead to a shutdown of an automaker's production line," it added.

Recent analysis from the Center for Automotive Research shows that Trump's uniform 25% tariffs on the auto industry would increase costs for all U.S. automakers by $107.7 billion.

Trump has argued that the tariffs will force automakers to pursue domestic production of vehicles, either by increasing the manufacturing of parts stateside and to encourage international automakers to build factories in the United States.

During a rally in Warren, Mich., on Tuesday, Trump said he "proudly imposed" a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles and that "this is going to create more jobs in this state and this country."

He described the tariff easing as "help" to bring their factories to the United States "as rapidly as possible."

"I'm giving them a little bit of a break," he said. "They took in parts from all over the world. I don't want that. I want them to make their parts here. But I gave them a little bit of time."

In anticipation of being accused of flip-flopping, Trump said, "It's called a little flexibility."

"We give them a little bit of time before we slaughter them if they don't," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
April 30 (UPI) -- Harvard's president is apologizing after two task forces revealed a majority of Jewish and Muslim students have been subjected to discrimination and hate on campus.
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days of his second term in office, proclaiming, "we've just gotten started."
All-female, mostly Black WWII unit receives Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
All-female, mostly Black WWII unit receives Congressional Gold Medal
April 29 (UPI) -- Family members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion accepted a Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday and 80 years after the unit was deployed during World War II.
Congress seeks answers about rising drone activity over military bases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congress seeks answers about rising drone activity over military bases
WASHINGTON, April 29 (UPI) -- Defense officials testified before Congress on Tuesday about the increase in drone activity over military sites.
Report says U.S. consumer confidence at 5-year low
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report says U.S. consumer confidence at 5-year low
April 29 (UPI) -- A global trade war and inflation concerns have caused U.S. consumer confidence to reach its lowest level since May 2020, according to The Confidence Board.
U.S. Customs seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth $729,000 in Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth $729,000 in Texas
April 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it seized a shipment of fake brand cigarettes worth more than $729,000 in Laredo, Texas.
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
April 29 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein was again in court Tuesday as his rape retrial continued with much-anticipated witness testimony.
N.Y. lawmakers reach deal on cellphone ban in state's public schools
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. lawmakers reach deal on cellphone ban in state's public schools
April 29 (UPI) -- New York lawmakers have tentatively agreed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's $254 billion state budget proposal that includes a "bell-to-bell" school cellphone ban.
American Airlines sues JetBlue after partnership fails to take off
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
American Airlines sues JetBlue after partnership fails to take off
April 29 (UPI) -- American Airlines on Monday sued JetBlue Airways in the Business Court of Texas to recover funds that JetBlue allegedly owes from the failed Northeast Alliance partnership effort.
President Donald Trump tests executive power in first 100 days
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Donald Trump tests executive power in first 100 days
April 29 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and his return as commander in chief has been marked with an aggressive approach to deportations, the trade market, foreign affairs and education in the U.S.

Trending Stories

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement

Follow Us