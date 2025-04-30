Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 7:23 PM

Maine state legislator wants Supreme Court to intervene on transgender opposition

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Transgender rights activists protest the Trump administration in October 2018. A Maine Republican state legislator is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow her to vote again after her colleagues censured her for comments against transgender athletes. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | Transgender rights activists protest the Trump administration in October 2018. A Maine Republican state legislator is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow her to vote again after her colleagues censured her for comments against transgender athletes. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- A Maine Republican state legislator is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow her to vote again after her colleagues censured her for comments against transgender athletes.

State Rep. Laurel Libby is seeking an emergency injunction to block Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau's declaration that Libby cannot speak on the floor or vote until she recants her view. Fecteau is a Democrat.

She wants a decision before the House next convenes on May 6.

Her request, which was filed Monday, first will go to Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, because she hears cases from the 1st Circuit. The matter can be referred to the full nine justices.

Related

Libby is not disputing the censure, which was backed by the Democratic-led House, which voted 75-70 along party lines in March. She wants her voting rights restored in the House.

"This means her thousands of constituents in Maine House District 90 are now without a voice or vote for every bill coming to the House floor for the rest of her elected term, which runs through 2026," Libby's Consovoy McCarthy law firm wrote in the 49-page application to the high court obtained by CNN. "They are disenfranchised."

Also, Libby and several constituents are suing Fecteau and the state House clerk for violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, regarding equal state legislative representation.

"For over 60 days, my constituents have had no say in actions taken by their government, actions that directly impact their lives," Libby said in a news release. "Every vote taken on the floor of the legislature is a vote my constituents cannot get back. The good people of our district have been silenced and disenfranchised."

Libby's request for an injunction was denied Friday by District Judge Melissa DuBois and Monday by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals pending appeal.

"Respondents here invoke immunity so they can continue to silence debate, disenfranchise a lawfully elected member of the House, and deny equal representation to her constituents," her attorneys wrote.

Three other legislators have been censured in Maine's 200-year history with none having votes banned.

In her Facebook post on Feb. 17, Libby wrote: "I am a believer of equality, but we can't always have everything we want in life. Trans women competing against biological women may just be one of those things."

She included the name and photo of the transgender girl, who competed as a boy the year prior, and won the championship in girls' pole vault.

On Feb. 5, President Donald Trump signed an executive order called Keeping Men out of Women's Sports..

At a meeting of governors at the White House on Feb. 21, Trump singled out Maine Gov. Janet Mills for not conforming to the executive order.

"We're going to follow the law, sir. We'll see you in court," Mills said to the president, referencing the Maine Human Rights Act. This law, amended four years prior, includes gender identity as a protected class.

This month, U.S. Department of Agriculture has paused funds for certain programs and the U.S. Department of Justice has sued, alleging Title IX violations over Trump's order on trans athletesvin women's sports.

Trans people appear to have no advantage in sports, according to an October 2023 review of 2017 research published in the journal Sports Medicine.

Latest Headlines

Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Microsoft posts better than expected earnings after announcement about datacenters
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Summer of heat, thunderstorms and drought to unfold for U.S. in 2025
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Summer of heat, thunderstorms and drought to unfold for U.S. in 2025
Energy bills might run high this summer, Accuweather forecasters say, as heat, flooding and storms cover wide areas of the United States.
Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former NFL great John Elway suffers loss when friend dies from golf cart fall
April 30 (UPI) -- Former sports agent Jeff Sperbeck has died after succumbing to injuries suffered when he fell from a golf cart driven by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway on Saturday.
Duolingo launches 148 AI-generated language courses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Duolingo launches 148 AI-generated language courses
April 30 (UPI) -- Duolingo more than doubled its offerings of language courses to help people learn a second language and become multilingual with the help of generative artificial intelligence.
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
April 30 (UPI) -- Two men, one a Greek-American, were arrested as the alleged kingpins of the violent "764" online network, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congressional lawmakers want a say in Marco Rubio's State Department reforms
House foreing affairs comittee hearing of the need for an authorizatiom bill for the Department of State
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, Cabinet laud administration's first 100 days
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his cabinet lauded successes during his first 100 days in office, including reducing illegal border crossings by 99.9%.
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Veteran suicide prevention grant gets bipartisan support in hearings
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this week are calling for stronger oversight and urgent reauthorization of the Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. Democrats projected the mental health of service members and vet
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
April 30 (UPI) -- At least 11 students in New York were given an ultimatum to turn themselves in to authorities within 48 hours or face prosecution as adults following an alleged high school lacrosse team hazing incident.
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley testifies about alleged 2006 sexual assault
April 30 (UPI) -- In tearful testimony Wednesday at the Harvey Weinstein re-trial, accuser Miriam Haley described what she said was a 2006 sexual assault at his SoHo apartment in New York City.

Trending Stories

In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
White House trade adviser downplays Wednesday's news of GDP being down 0.3%
White House trade adviser downplays Wednesday's news of GDP being down 0.3%

Follow Us