Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 10:28 AM

U.S. GDP down 0.3% in first quarter 2025; Trump blames Biden, urges patience

Dow economists had expected 0.4% growth.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
U.S. economic gross domestic product contracted 0.3% for the first three months of 2025 as imports surged amid Trump administration tariffs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. economic gross domestic product contracted 0.3% for the first three months of 2025 as imports surged amid Trump administration tariffs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- U.S. economic gross domestic product declined for the first three months of 2025 as imports surged amid Trump administration tariffs.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement that real GDP fell at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter.

The BEA said the GDP drop "primarily reflected an increase in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and a decrease in government spending."

Dow Jones surveyed economists had expected GDP growth of 0.4%.

Related

Real GDP increased 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The BEA said imports were up 41.3% in the first quarter driven by a goods increase of 50.9%.

Increases in investment, consumer spending and exports partially offset the higher imports, according to the BEA.

"Maybe some of this negativity is due to a rush to bring in imports before the tariffs go up, but there is simply no way for policy advisors to sugar-coat this. Growth has simply vanished," FWDbonds chief economist Chris Rupkey said.

Consumer spending measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, was up 1.8% compared with a 4% increase in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The drop in GDP fed more recession fears, even as both the jobs market and consumer spending remain resilient for now.

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for the poor GDP showing in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"This is Biden's stock market, not Trump's. I didn't take over until Jan. 20. Tariffs will start kicking in and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers," Trump said. "Our country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden "overhang." This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!"

The Dow dropped 400 points Wednesday morning on the shrinking economy news.

Latest Headlines

ADP: Private employers added just 62,000 April jobs, much lower than expected
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
ADP: Private employers added just 62,000 April jobs, much lower than expected
April 30 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that just 62,000 private sector U.S. jobs were added in April as employers significantly slowed hiring in the wake of Trump administration tariffs.
Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he could bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States, but didn't say he would.
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
April 30 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily removed a state judge who was arrested last week on allegations of helping an undocumented migrant evade capture.
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
April 30 (UPI) -- British warplanes have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, joining ally the United States in its airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
April 30 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the four girls who were killed Monday when a car crashed into an Illinois after-school camp.
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a network of firms accused of procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients for Iran.
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
April 30 (UPI) -- Harvard's president is apologizing after two task forces revealed a majority of Jewish and Muslim students have been subjected to discrimination and hate on campus.
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders on Tuesday to ease his tariffs targeting automobile and auto part imports, marking another reversal of his tariff policy amid domestic industry concerns.
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days of his second term in office, proclaiming, "we've just gotten started."

Trending Stories

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program

Follow Us