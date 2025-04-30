Trending
April 30, 2025 / 4:13 AM

Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program

By Darryl Coote
April 30 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the four girls who were killed Monday when a car crashed into an Illinois after-school camp.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, Kathryn Corley, 7, Ainsley Johnson, 8, and Rylee Britton. All were residents of Chatham, Ill., except for Britton, who was from Springfield.

"Postmortem procedures done today indicate that they all died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident," Allmon said in a statement.

At least six other children were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, authorities said.

According to officials, a vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, traveled through a field and crashed into the east side of the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, located about 12 miles south of Springfield, at about 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The four girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified by Illinois State Police as 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham. Akers is not in police custody but remains under investigation, ISP said, adding that toxicology reports are pending.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but this does not appear to be a targeted attack," the department said.

A candlelight vigil for the victims was held Tuesday night at Glenwood High School, with a second one scheduled for Thursday.

YNOT, which stands for Youth Needing Other Things, was founded in 2002 as a 501(c)(3) organization as "a way for parents to place their kids into a safe, fun, active and stimulating summer environment," according to its website.

"Please keep the families of YNOT and our staff in your prayers," a brief message on the front page of its website now reads.

"We could sure use them."

Latest Headlines

Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
April 30 (UPI) -- British warplanes have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, joining ally the United States in its airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a network of firms accused of procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients for Iran.
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
April 30 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily removed a state judge who was arrested last week on allegations of helping an undocumented migrant evade capture.
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
April 30 (UPI) -- Harvard's president is apologizing after two task forces revealed a majority of Jewish and Muslim students have been subjected to discrimination and hate on campus.
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders on Tuesday to ease his tariffs targeting automobile and auto part imports, marking another reversal of his tariff policy amid domestic industry concerns.
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days of his second term in office, proclaiming, "we've just gotten started."
All-female, mostly Black WWII unit receives Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
All-female, mostly Black WWII unit receives Congressional Gold Medal
April 29 (UPI) -- Family members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion accepted a Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday and 80 years after the unit was deployed during World War II.
Congress seeks answers about rising drone activity over military bases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Congress seeks answers about rising drone activity over military bases
WASHINGTON, April 29 (UPI) -- Defense officials testified before Congress on Tuesday about the increase in drone activity over military sites.
Report says U.S. consumer confidence at 5-year low
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Report says U.S. consumer confidence at 5-year low
April 29 (UPI) -- A global trade war and inflation concerns have caused U.S. consumer confidence to reach its lowest level since May 2020, according to The Confidence Board.
U.S. Customs seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth $729,000 in Texas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth $729,000 in Texas
April 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it seized a shipment of fake brand cigarettes worth more than $729,000 in Laredo, Texas.

