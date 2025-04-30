Trending
U.S. News
April 30, 2025 / 11:07 AM

ADP: Private employers added just 62,000 April jobs, much lower than expected

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Private payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that just 62,000 private sector U.S. jobs were added in April as employers significantly slowed hiring in the wake of Trump administration tariffs. The job creation was much lower than expected. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
Private payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that just 62,000 private sector U.S. jobs were added in April as employers significantly slowed hiring in the wake of Trump administration tariffs. The job creation was much lower than expected. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that just 62,000 private sector U.S. jobs were added in April as employers significantly slowed hiring in the wake of Trump administration tariffs.

The job creation was much lower than the 120,000 Dow Jones economists expected.

"Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data. It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a statement.

ADP found that education and health services, information and professional and business services all lost jobs.

The Midwest had the highest job creation at 42,000 jobs, according to ADP. The South added the fewest at 3,000 jobs.

The weak private sector jobs report Wednesday came as the government reported GDP dropped by 0.3% in the 2025 first quarter.

ADP found that annual pay increased 4.5% in April year-over-year.

The private sector jobs gain was the smallest since July 2024.

Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs at 27,000 while education and health services saw the steepest decline losing 23,000 jobs in April.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Trump says he 'could' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to U.S. but won't
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he could bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States, but didn't say he would.
U.S. GDP down 0.3% in first quarter 2025; Trump blames Biden, urges patience
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. GDP down 0.3% in first quarter 2025; Trump blames Biden, urges patience
April 30 (UPI) -- U.S. economic gross domestic product contracted 0.3% for the first three months of 2025 as imports surged amid Trump administration tariffs.
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wisconsin's high court temporarily removes judge charged with helping migrant flee arrest
April 30 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily removed a state judge who was arrested last week on allegations of helping an undocumented migrant evade capture.
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft announces new European datacenters; pledges to follow laws
April 30 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has expanded its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe and will follow local laws.
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
April 30 (UPI) -- British warplanes have attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, joining ally the United States in its airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militia.
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
April 30 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the four girls who were killed Monday when a car crashed into an Illinois after-school camp.
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran ballistic missile propellant procurement network
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a network of firms accused of procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients for Iran.
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Harvard apologizes after reports find campus anti-Semitism, Islamophobia
April 30 (UPI) -- Harvard's president is apologizing after two task forces revealed a majority of Jewish and Muslim students have been subjected to discrimination and hate on campus.
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to lessen tariff burden on auto industry
April 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders on Tuesday to ease his tariffs targeting automobile and auto part imports, marking another reversal of his tariff policy amid domestic industry concerns.
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days of his second term in office, proclaiming, "we've just gotten started."

Trending Stories

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program
Authorities identify four girls killed at Illinois after-school program

Follow Us