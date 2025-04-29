Trending
April 29, 2025 / 8:53 PM

Trump celebrates first 100 days with campaign-style rally in Michigan

'We're ushering in the Golden Age of America,' president tells cheering autoworkers.

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump smiles on stage at a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Mich., on Tuesday. Trump celebrated his 100th day in office since returning to the White House for a non-consecutive second term as president, claiming, "We've just gotten started!" Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI
President Donald Trump smiles on stage at a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Mich., on Tuesday. Trump celebrated his 100th day in office since returning to the White House for a non-consecutive second term as president, claiming, "We've just gotten started!" Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days of his second term in office before a large crowd that included automakers, who shouted "USA, USA!"

"We are here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," Trump claimed, as he opened his 90-minute speech at McComb Community College in Warren, just north of Detroit. "And we've just gotten started!"

"I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful state. I love this state and a lot of auto jobs are coming," Trump said, as he thanked the auto workers for their support. "They all want to come back to Michigan to build cars because of our tax and tariff policy. They're coming up from all over the world."

Trump spent much of his speech during his "100 Days of Greatness" rally, touting the 142 executive orders he has signed since taking office. He also talked about immigration, government spending cuts, and tariffs, as he targeted many of his comments to the autoworkers in the crowd.

"You finally have a champion for workers in the White House and instead of putting China first, I'm putting Michigan first and I'm putting America first," Trump said to loud cheers. "Week by week, we're ending illegal immigration. We're taking back our jobs."

"What the world has witnessed in the past 14 weeks is a revolution of common sense," Trump added. "We like strong borders, we like good education, we like low interest rates. We want a strong military. We want low taxes."

While Trump touted the stock market of his first term, he did not comment on the stock market during his current term following his tariffs announcement earlier this month. Instead, he focused on money that he said was saved through government cuts and the Department of Government Efficiency.

"After a lifetime of unelected bureaucrats stealing your paychecks and attacking your values and trampling your freedoms, we are stopping the gravy train and ending their power trip and telling thousands of corrupt, incompetent and unnecessary deep state bureaucrats, 'You're fired. Get the hell out of here. You're fired!'" Trump said.

"We're ushering in the Golden Age of America," the president continued. "Nowhere has this transformation been more dramatic than at our southern border. The last administration engineered a massive border invasion, allowing gangs, cartels and terrorists to infiltrate our communities."

"Standing before you today, I can proudly report that this heinous betrayal is over and that we have achieved the most secure border in American history, by far," Trump reported. "For two months in a row, we have now set all-time records, and this is from the fake news media, for the lowest number of illegal border crossings ever recorded."

"The number of illegal border crossers released into the United States is down 99.999%," Trump announced to cheers. "Three people got in compared to hundreds of thousands during the last administration."

"Under President Trump, America is no longer a dumping ground for criminals," Trump added. "But while we're trying to protect Americans, the radical left Democrats, who are so bad for this country, are fighting to protect TDA and MS-13 criminals."

After introducing much of his Cabinet, who were in attendance, Trump jumped to cost of living and inflation.

"Since I took office, the price of eggs is down 87%," he claimed, without specifically mentioning inflation. "And you had so many eggs for Easter and the prices were way down."

"Gasoline prices are down by a lot. Energy prices are down. Mortgage rates actually just went down. Prescription drug prices just saw their largest monthly decline ever recorded," Trump listed, adding, "The fake news will never tell you that. And grocery prices are also down."

"In three months, we have created 350,000 jobs," Trump said. "For the first time in recent memory, job gains for native-born Americans exceed job gains for foreign workers. I want everyone to do well."

"To curb inflation, we are cutting a record number of job-killing regulations," he continued, as he credited his first administration with cutting "more regulations than any president in history."

After passing the hour mark of his speech, Trump turned to tariffs and global relations. He urged patience with his tariffs policy as it plays out with other countries who "have drained us for 40 years."

"Now we're respected all over the world. They're coming from all over the world to see your president. They're coming from India. They're coming from France. They're coming from Spain. Yeah, they're coming from China, too," Trump said, adding, "They want to make a deal."

"With my China tariffs, we are ending the greatest job theft in the history of the world. China has taken more jobs from us than any country has ever taken from another country. But that doesn't mean we won't get along. I think it's going to work out, but it's going to be a fair deal," Trump said.

"Remember this, we were losing $5 billion dollars a day on trade and now we're making money," the president added.

Trump touched on his working relationship with Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk and insisted he is "not under the thumb of Musk," questioning "then why would I be allowed to end the all-electric mandate? I don't think he was too happy."

"By the way, it's not fair what they have done to him. That is a disgrace!" Trump added, as the crowd booed. "But he's a great guy and he's really helped us. And you know, they've saved $150 billion on waste, fraud and abuse with DOGE."

Trump concluded his 100 days rally by listing the dozens of executive orders he has signed, including banning men in women sports and banning transgender members in the military, as he announced recruiting numbers in the military, police and fire departments are on the rise.

"We have a waiting list of people who want to go into our military, because our country has spirit again," Trump proclaimed, as he turned to another executive order he signed that would eliminate the Department of Education and "send education back to the states."

"And I made myself very unpopular in Mexico by renaming the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of America," Trump quipped. "And I signed an order to require proof of citizenship to vote in American elections. And the Democrats fought me on that."

"We've done this all in 14 weeks, that's 100 days, we've done all of the things that I've named and a lot more," Trump concluded, as he looked ahead.

"In the coming weeks and months, we will pass the largest cuts in American history and that will include no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security and no tax on overtime. It's called the one, big beautiful bill and it will be the biggest bill ever passed in our country's history."

"We will end inflation, slash prices, raise wages and give you the greatest economy in the history of the world," Trump vowed. "And every single day of my administration we will live by the motto, 'Promises made, promises kept.'"

