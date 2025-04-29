Trending
April 29, 2025 / 6:10 PM

U.S. Customs seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth $729,000 in Texas

By Sheri Walsh
Boxes containing 17,500 cartons of cigarettes, valued at more than $729,000, were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Laredo for bearing counterfeit marks. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
April 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has busted a shipment of fake brand cigarettes worth more than $729,000.

CBP officers placed the shipment from Vietnam on hold when it arrived in the United States at Miami Seaport, before intercepting it Friday in Laredo, Texas. Import specialists with the Agriculture Center for Excellence and Expertise found 17,500 cigarette cartons had counterfeit marks.

"Our CBP officers and import specialists continue to maintain their vigilance and exercise due diligence to ensure that fake goods do not enter U.S. commerce," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

"They utilize their training, experience and information from the registered trademark owners to authenticate imported merchandise and when they encounter counterfeits to promptly detain and seize such items, thereby protecting the U.S. economy and the consumer," Flores added.

Had the cigarettes been sold as "genuine," the shipment would have been worth $729,400, according to CBP officers.

"CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday in a statement.

"Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America's innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers."

Last year, CBP officers in Chicago made 121 seizures, containing more than 3.2 million banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems and worth more than $81.5 million. Most of the shipments to the United States came from China with unauthorized trademarks, which violated the FDA's Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

In October, a Chinese national was extradited from Australia to the United States to face charges related to North Korea's counterfeit cigarette enterprise that reportedly funds its nuclear and weapons of mass destruction programs.

