April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will mark the first 100 days of his second term in office Tuesday night with a public speech at a community college in Michigan.

Trump is set to speak at Macomb Community College, located in Warren, Mich., on the outskirts of Detroit, at 6 p.m. EDT.

Trump's campaign said in a news release that the rally is meant to serve as a "celebration of the most successful and monumental first 100 days of any administration in history" highlighting his actions through executive orders.

"President Trump has taken more executive actions than any other president in history during the monumental 'First 100 Days' -- and hundreds of his promises have already been kept," the campaign said. "Most significantly, President Trump has delivered on his two most important signature campaign promises: the border is secure and inflation is ending."

Some of Trump's aggressive actions, including invoking the wartime Allies Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members to Venezuela, have faced legal hurdles, although the Supreme Court in early April allowed the deportations to continue, while ordering the administration to give people facing deportation "reasonable time" to challenge their removal.

Trump signed three more executive orders on Monday targeting so-called "sanctuary cities," increasing English proficiency requirements for truck drivers and ordering the Justice Department to craft a mechanism to provide legal resources to law enforcement officers accused of wrongdoing.

Other items he could discuss include the creation of DOGE and its cuts to government agencies, the efforts to deport migrants in large numbers, the movement to erase DEI policies wherever they may exist, defund universities that his administration holds are guilty of purported anti-Semitism and his tariffs against several international trading partners, especially China.

In posts to his Truth Social account, Trump claimed Monday that "the Presidential Personnel Office has surpassed 80% of all political hires across our largest departments, including the United States Department of Justice, State, Defense, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, and Commerce," which is alleges has "beaten all records set by previous administrations." The post appears twice on his account.