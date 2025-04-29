April 29 (UPI) -- FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has announced he has delivered several "wins" in his first 100 days at the wheel, the dissolution of DEI within the agency included.

In a statement released Tuesday, Carr said, "The FCC is off to a fast start," and then thanked his staff at the top of a four-page document that listed several changes made since he took the reins in January.

One of the main moves was in response to an Executive Order from President Donald Trump in January that cut DEI from "virtually all aspects of the Federal Government." Carr followed that order, and in January he announced that "he is ending the FCC's promotion of DEI," and will carry out the agency's work "without promoting insidious forms of discrimination."

Now that his first 100 days have passed, Carr listed his DEI cuts, which included the FCC's DEI advisory group and task force. He also retracted the FCC's equity action plan and chopped DEI from the FCC's "strategic priorities as well as its annual budget and performance plans."

Carr also put the "In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete" deregulatory initiative into place, in which "the agency seeks comment on every rule, regulation, or guidance document that the FCC should eliminate for the purposes of alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens."

Other changes Carr mentioned include an expansion of the FCC's work to block robocalls, proposed rules to combat "excessively loud commercials," made it easier for the discontinuation of copper telephone lines and processed 85 space station and 904 earth station applications.