Trending
U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 5:25 PM / Updated at 8:08 AM

$66M F/A-18E Super Hornet lost at sea after going over side of USS Harry S. Truman

By Allen Cone
Share with X
An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the North Sea on Oct. 18, 2024. An F/A-18E was lost at sea during a towing incident in the Truman's hangar bay Monday. File Photo by Communications Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz/U.S. Navy
1 of 4 | An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the North Sea on Oct. 18, 2024. An F/A-18E was lost at sea during a towing incident in the Truman's hangar bay Monday. File Photo by Communications Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz/U.S. Navy

April 28 (UPI) -- An F/A-18E fighter on Monday rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy said.

All personnel are accounted for with just one sailor aboard the Super Hornet jet sustaining a minor injury, the Navy said in a news release.

The jet was being towed out of the hangar bay when the incident took place.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft," the Navy said in the release. "The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard.

Related

"Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway."

A defense official told USNI News the Super Hornet was being loaded onto the aircraft elevator on Truman when the strike fighter slid over the edge.

Since September, the USS Harry S. Truman has been deployed to help protect commercial ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The ship was supposed to return last month to its home port in Norfolk, Va., but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth extended its deployment and ordered another carrier -- the USS Carl Vinson -- to the region.

The F/A-18E is a single-seat jet that cost around $66 million in 2020.

On Feb. 12, the Truman was damaged in a collision with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal, which resulted in damage to the carrier. It went to Greece for repairs and the commanding officer was fired.

On the same day, two Navy pilots were rescued after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay.

In October 2024, a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed east of Mount Rainier in Washington state with two onboard dead.

The strike group consists of the carrier, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg.

The Nimitz-class Truman, which is among 11 active carriers, was commissioned in 1998.

Latest Headlines

Trump to mark first 100 days in office with Michigan rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to mark first 100 days in office with Michigan rally
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will mark the first 100 days of his second term in office Tuesday night with a public speech at Macomb Community College, located in Warren, Michigan, in the outskirts of Detroit.
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement
April 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a trio of executive orders on Monday that target sanctuary cities and the English proficiency of truck drivers and a third to protect police from consequences of wrongdoing.
U.S. sanctions vessels, firms providing Houthis with support
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions vessels, firms providing Houthis with support
April 29 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned three vessels and their owners on accusations of providing support to the Houthi rebels of Yemen.
Mexico agrees to transfer more water to U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mexico agrees to transfer more water to U.S.
April 29 (UPI) -- Mexico has agreed to immediately transfer water to the United States and increase the U.S. share of water flow from their shared rivers, after the Trump administration threatened its southern neighbor with tariffs if it
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
April 28 (UPI) -- A fired Disney employee, who hacked into the company's internal system and changed allergen information on restaurant menus while adding profanities, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Four dead after car crashes into after-school camp in Illinois
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Four dead after car crashes into after-school camp in Illinois
April 28 (UPI) -- Four children and teenagers were killed Monday, after a vehicle plowed into an after-school camp building in Illinois, according to state police who are investigating whether the crash was intentional.
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
April 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday placed roughly 100 mugshots of arrested unauthorized immigrants along the White House driveway as its border czar warned undocumented migrants "cannot hide."
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- One person died and 12 were injured in a private boat's hit-and-run collision with a public ferry carrying 45 people in western Florida, authorities said.
Nigerian national sentenced to 97 months in prison for U.S. elder fraud
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nigerian national sentenced to 97 months in prison for U.S. elder fraud
April 28 (UPI) -- A Nigerian national has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for an international fraud scheme that bilked hundreds of elderly U.S. victims out of millions of dollars, the Justice Department announced Monday
Mild May nights deliver planets, Flower Moon, last meteor shower until July
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Mild May nights deliver planets, Flower Moon, last meteor shower until July
Mild May nights will set the stage for a great month of stargazing with the cosmos offering a trio of astronomical sights, including a planetary alignment and the last meteor shower until the dog days of summer.

Trending Stories

Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband

Follow Us