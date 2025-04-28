Four dead after car crashes into after-school camp in Illinois

Four children and teenagers were killed Monday, after a vehicle plowed into an after-school camp building in Chatham, Ill., according to state police. The ages of those killed range from 4 to 18 years old, according to police who are investigating whether the crash was intentional. Photo courtesy of Chathamil.gov

April 28 (UPI) -- Four children and teenagers were killed Monday, after a vehicle plowed into an after-school camp building in Illinois, according to state police who are investigating whether the crash was intentional.

The ages of those killed range from 4 to 18 years old. Police said one of the victims was inside the building at the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, which is about 12 miles south of Springfield, while the other three were outside. Several others were injured.

Illinois State Police are working with the Chatham Police Department on the investigation. They said the vehicle drove into the east side of the building at about 3:20 p.m., local time, and exited through the building's west wall after striking several people inside. At this time, there is no information on the car or the suspected driver, who has been hospitalized for injuries.

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community," Chatham IL Police Department wrote Monday in a post on Facebook. "A terrible tragedy has occurred here that has affected all of us."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said his office was "closely monitoring the situation" and is ready "to support in any way that we can."

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," Pritzker wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time," the governor added. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing -- something that no parent should ever have to endure."