April 28, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband

By Chris Benson
The Rev. T.D. Jakes (L) and former UN Ambassador Andrew Young listen during funeral services in February 2006 for Coretta Scott King at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. File Photo By Ric Feld/UPI
The Rev. T.D. Jakes (L) and former UN Ambassador Andrew Young listen during funeral services in February 2006 for Coretta Scott King at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. File Photo By Ric Feld/UPI

April 28 (UPI) -- Bishop T.D. Jakes says he will pass the baton of the Potter's House Church in Texas to his daughter and her husband.

On Sunday, Jakes announced in an emotional sermon that he will step down from his role and will hand over leadership to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and his son-in-law Toure Roberts in what's seen to be a major shakeup of the ministry.

"This is legacy," he told the congregation. "Not because they're kin, but because they're the kind. They've immersed themselves into the DNA of this church for years."

Jakes, 67, founded the nondenominational Christian church in 1996 with "minimal resources," according to his bio.

"You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me," Jakes said during Sunday morning's service in Dallas. "And I'm so grateful."

Sunday's announcement arrived about five months after Jakes suffered a massive heart attack while giving a sermon.

"As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps," he said in a statement.

Jakes Roberts, now on her second marriage along with her husband, is a New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Women Evolve.

"I'm grateful, I'm honored, as your daughter," Jakes Roberts stated. "I'm so happy you're going to get some rest."

Along with Toure Roberts, the couple have been married since 2014 and together are co-pastors at ONE: A Potter's House Church in Los Angeles and Potter's House of Denver.

"We are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking," the new co-pastors said in a joint statement, adding, it was "not just a call to serve. It's a mandate to lead with compassion, clarity and courage."

Jakes was a featured speaker at the 2009 inauguration of then-President Barack Obama and was a known spiritual mentor to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who pleaded not guilty in March to new sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Jakes has five children with his wife of more than 40 years, Serita Jakes.

Meanwhile, he will remain church board chair and "spiritual overseer."

"This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future," the retiring pastor continued.

