Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala

April 28 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address Emerge America in San Francisco on Wednesday

Harris will provide the keynote speech at the event for the nonprofit that seeks and trains women to run for office as Democrats.

She will appear as part of its 20th anniversary gala and has a deep connection to the organization as she worked Emerge co-founder Andrea Dew Steele when she ran for District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003.

A person familiar with plans for her speech told Politico that Harris is expected to call on voters to push against President Donald Trump's economic policies.

She is also expected to further the theme of "courage is contagious," which she introduced in a speech at Hamilton College in early April.

Harris is expected to decide whether she will run for governor by the end of the summer joining a field that also includes former Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.