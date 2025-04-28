Trending
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers

By Chris Benson
"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 yeas ago," IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said Monday. Photo Provided By Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE
April 28 (UPI) -- IBM announced Monday it plans to invest at least $150 billion over the next five years in American manufacturing to advance IBM's mainframe and quantum computer systems.

"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago," Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of International Business Machines Corp., said in a release. "And with this investment and manufacturing commitment, we are ensuring that IBM remains at the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."

The Poughkeepsie-based company said Monday its investment in the United States will help fuel the economy and accelerate the country's role as a global computing leader.

IBM reported $14.54 billion last week in better-than-expected revenue in its first quarter above its projected $14.4 billion versus the same quarter last year which saw IBM's net income narrow to a little more than $1.5 billion.

IBM officials said the company operates the "world's largest fleet of quantum computer systems," and will continue to build and assemble on American shores.

Meanwhile, its infrastructure division, which includes IBM's mainframe computers, managed to to post nearly $2.90 billion in first quarter earnings beating its $2.76 billion mark.

The announcement arrived weeks after President Donald Trump unleashed sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs in a strategy the administration believes will boost U.S. manufacturing.

Trump, however, later exempted chips, computers, smartphone and other tech parts as a coalition of 12 states sued the Trump administration over its "illegal tariffs."

In 2020, a team of Chinese scientists achieved what was described as "quantum supremacy" when a new type of quantum system was able to best the performance of a supercomputer at one task.

IBM says quantum computing signals "one of the biggest technology platform shifts and economic opportunities in decades," and that it will "solve problems that today's conventional computers cannot solve."

Chipmaker company Nvidia, an IBM competitor, announced this month it would manufacture its new Nvidia AI supercomputer entirely in the United States in a similar push.

Former President Joe Biden in 2022 issued federal directives to "lay the groundwork for continued American leadership" regarding quantum computing.

On Monday, IBM's CEO wrote that technology "doesn't just build the future, it defines it."

