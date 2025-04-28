Trending
U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 6:48 PM

FCC seeks to stop robocalls passing through caller ID authentication in older technology

By Allen Cone
Share with X
The so-called STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication framework is a critical element -- long championed by the FCC -- for tracking, blocking and warning customers about malicious robocalls, officials say. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The so-called STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication framework is a critical element -- long championed by the FCC -- for tracking, blocking and warning customers about malicious robocalls, officials say. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The FCC wants to block robocalls from bypassing ID authentication tools in older non-Internet Protocol network technology.

Mass recordings promoting or selling something are illegal unless the person gives permission to be contacted.

But fraudsters have been able to pass through older non-IP technology and avoid digital fingerprints. These include cellphones and wired phones often transmitting small amounts of data infrequently.

On Monday, Federal Communications Commission panelists by a 4-0 vote moved forward to make sure the digital IDs are not washed off of any part of the call path.

Related

They approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to establish criteria for evaluating whether frameworks meet the TRACED Act standards. Commissioners want providers to regularly certify their implementation and would give them two years to comply after adoption of the new rule.

The agency is seeking comment on implementation of caller ID authentication solutions and is trying to determine if this "opens the door for further improvements down the road," the agency said in a news release.

For the last four years, the FCC has delayed the TRACED Act's deadline for carriers to implement an authentication framework for non-IP calls.

"The STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication framework is a critical element -- long championed by the Commission -- for tracking, blocking, and warning customers about malicious robocalls," a news release said.

The technology uses a caller ID system to verify whether calls on a provider's network are truly coming from the number on display.

In 2021, major U.S. phone providers -- including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast -- were ordered to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology to prevent rampant spam calls.

STIR/SHAKEN are acronyms for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens standards, with STIR representing the protocol and SHAKEN the framework for tracking robocalls.

The FAA has been trying to crack down on robocallers.

Unwanted calls dropped for the third straight year, according to data released by the Federal Trade Commission in November 2024.

The 2024 edition of the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call Registry Data Book, first created in 2003, shows complaints down by more than half since 2021. They were 1.1 million illegal robocalls last year, down from 1.2 million the year before and 3.4 million in 2021.

The registry allows Americans to add their information to a list, prohibiting them from being contacted by telemarketers.

"In the years to come, it will be critical we continue this progress by confronting not only telemarketers but those firms who knowingly profit from scam calls," FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Sam Levine said in 2024.

In December, the FCC proposed a $299.9 million fine for Roy Cox Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones, who robocalled more than 550 million people offering misleading vehicle warranty services. TheFCC directed companies to book the calls.

Latest Headlines

Court rejects Karen Read's double jeopardy petition as retrial enters second week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court rejects Karen Read's double jeopardy petition as retrial enters second week
April 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Karen Read's petition for a writ of certiorari and is refusing to review her case. Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her police officer boyfriend.
Lost at sea: $66M F/A-18E Super Hornet goes over side of USS Harry S. Truman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lost at sea: $66M F/A-18E Super Hornet goes over side of USS Harry S. Truman
April 28 (UPI) -- An F/A-18E fighter on Monday rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy said.
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in Michigan intercepted nearly 200 pounds of cocaine on its way north to Canada in a third seizure of cocaine in weeks time, according to federal officials.
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- One person died and 12 were injured in a private boat's hit-and-run collision with a public ferry carrying 45 people in western Florida, authorities said.
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
April 28 (UPI) -- Bishop T.D. Jakes says he will pass the baton of the Potter's House Church in Texas to his daughter and her husband after a health scare late in 2024.
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly said Monday that his health has pushed him to not seek re-election next year and he will "soon" step back as top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
April 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday placed roughly 100 mugshots of arrested unauthorized immigrants along the White House driveway as its border czar warned undocumented migrants "cannot hide."
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
April 28 (UPI) -- DHL Express said Monday it will resume shipments worth over $800 to U.S. destinations after a pause in reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
April 28 (UPI) -- IBM announced plans Monday to invest at least $150 billion over the next five years in American manufacturing to advance IBM's mainframe and quantum computer systems.
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
April 28 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address Emerge America in San Francisco on Wednesday

Trending Stories

Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
Power outages sweep across Portugal, Spain, other parts of Europe
Power outages sweep across Portugal, Spain, other parts of Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war

Follow Us