Trending
U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 5:25 PM

Lost at sea: $66M F/A-18E Super Hornet goes over side of USS Harry S. Truman

By Allen Cone
Share with X
An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the North Sea on Oct. 18, 2024. An F/A-18E was lost at sea during a towing incident in the Truman's hangar bay Monday. File Photo by Communications Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz/U.S. Navy
1 of 4 | An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the North Sea on Oct. 18, 2024. An F/A-18E was lost at sea during a towing incident in the Truman's hangar bay Monday. File Photo by Communications Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz/U.S. Navy

April 28 (UPI) -- An F/A-18E fighter on Monday rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy said.

All personnel are accounted for with just one sailor aboard the Super Hornet jet sustaining a minor injury, the Navy said in a news release.

The jet was being towed out of the hangar bay when the incident took place.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft," the Navy said in the release. "The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard.

Related

"Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway."

A defense official told USNI News the Super Hornet was being loaded onto the aircraft elevator on Truman when the strike fighter slid over the edge.

Since September, the USS Harry S. Truman has been deployed to help protect commercial ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The ship was supposed to return last month to its home port in Norfolk, Va., but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth extended its deployment and ordered another carrier -- the USS Carl Vinson -- to the region.

The F/A-18E is a single-seat jet that cost around $66 million in 2020.

On Feb. 12, the Truman was damaged in a collision with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal, which resulted in damage to the carrier. It went to Greece for repairs and the commanding officer was fired.

On the same day, two Navy pilots were rescued after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay.

In October 2024, a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler crashed east of Mount Rainier in Washington state with two onboard dead.

The strike group consists of the carrier, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 28 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg.

The Nimitz-class Truman, which is among 11 active carriers, was commissioned in 1998.

Latest Headlines

Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in Michigan intercepted nearly 200 pounds of cocaine on its way north to Canada in a third seizure of cocaine in weeks time, according to federal officials.
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- One person died and 12 were injured in a private boat's hit-and-run collision with a public ferry carrying 45 people in western Florida, authorities said.
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
April 28 (UPI) -- Bishop T.D. Jakes says he will pass the baton of the Potter's House Church in Texas to his daughter and her husband after a health scare late in 2024.
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly said Monday that his health has pushed him to not seek re-election next year and he will "soon" step back as top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
April 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday placed roughly 100 mugshots of arrested unauthorized immigrants along the White House driveway as its border czar warned undocumented migrants "cannot hide."
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
April 28 (UPI) -- DHL Express said Monday it will resume shipments worth over $800 to U.S. destinations after a pause in reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
April 28 (UPI) -- IBM announced plans Monday to invest at least $150 billion over the next five years in American manufacturing to advance IBM's mainframe and quantum computer systems.
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
April 28 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address Emerge America in San Francisco on Wednesday
ICE, Florida arrest nearly 800 in immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
ICE, Florida arrest nearly 800 in immigration crackdown
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida said that nearly 800 people accused of being undocumented in the United States were arrested in "a first-of-its-kind partnership" between federal and state authorities.
DEA raids underground Colorado club, arrests 114 on immigration-related charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DEA raids underground Colorado club, arrests 114 on immigration-related charges
April 28 (UPI) -- Federal authorities over the weekend arrested more than 100 people at an underground night club on accusations of being undocumented immigrants, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration.

Trending Stories

Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

Follow Us