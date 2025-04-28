Trending
U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 5:09 PM

Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month

By Chris Benson
Share with X
A CBP officer and his canine companion monitor things while on enforcement duty at the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, in Canada and Detroit, Mich. Last week, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after they randomly selected a Canada-bound commercial truck for search during outbound enforcement operations near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI
1 of 2 | A CBP officer and his canine companion monitor things while on enforcement duty at the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, in Canada and Detroit, Mich. Last week, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after they randomly selected a Canada-bound commercial truck for search during outbound enforcement operations near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI

April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in Michigan intercepted nearly 200 pounds of cocaine on its way north to Canada in a third seizure of the illicit drug in weeks time, according to federal officials.

"Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland," Marty C. Raybon, director of CBP field operations in Michigan, said Monday in a release.

Last week, some 193 ponds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after they randomly selected a Canada-bound commercial truck for search during outbound enforcement operations near the U.S. point of entry at the Ambassador Bridge.

The driver, an unidentified Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution in the United States.

"It's amazing enforcement work by all involved," said Port Director Marc Calixte.

An examination of the trailer on April 20 revealed "several" bricks of a "white powdery substance" that was concealed within two duffel bags and later confirmed to be cocaine via testing.

The cocaine was seized along with the truck and trailer.

This was now the third bulk cocaine seizure by field agents in Detroit since last month.

Normally, Border Patrol agents seize illicit drugs at the border with Mexico. However, more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine have been seized at Michigan ports of entry since October 2024.

In December, Canada said it was investing $1.3 billion to "bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe."

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lost at sea: $66M F/A-18E Super Hornet goes over side of USS Harry S. Truman
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Lost at sea: $66M F/A-18E Super Hornet goes over side of USS Harry S. Truman
April 28 (UPI) -- An F/A-18E fighter on Monday rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy said.
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
1 dead, 12 injured after boat's hit-and-run collision with ferry in Florida
April 28 (UPI) -- One person died and 12 were injured in a private boat's hit-and-run collision with a public ferry carrying 45 people in western Florida, authorities said.
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes says he's passing ministry to daughter, her husband
April 28 (UPI) -- Bishop T.D. Jakes says he will pass the baton of the Potter's House Church in Texas to his daughter and her husband after a health scare late in 2024.
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Saying his cancer has returned, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces 'my last term'
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly said Monday that his health has pushed him to not seek re-election next year and he will "soon" step back as top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House displays scores of what it says are mugshots of arrested immigrants
April 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday placed roughly 100 mugshots of arrested unauthorized immigrants along the White House driveway as its border czar warned undocumented migrants "cannot hide."
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHL resumes shipments valued over $800 to U.S. destinations
April 28 (UPI) -- DHL Express said Monday it will resume shipments worth over $800 to U.S. destinations after a pause in reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IBM unveils $150B U.S. investment in tech manufacturing, quantum computers
April 28 (UPI) -- IBM announced plans Monday to invest at least $150 billion over the next five years in American manufacturing to advance IBM's mainframe and quantum computer systems.
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Emerge America gala
April 28 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address Emerge America in San Francisco on Wednesday
ICE, Florida arrest nearly 800 in immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
ICE, Florida arrest nearly 800 in immigration crackdown
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida said that nearly 800 people accused of being undocumented in the United States were arrested in "a first-of-its-kind partnership" between federal and state authorities.
DEA raids underground Colorado club, arrests 114 on immigration-related charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DEA raids underground Colorado club, arrests 114 on immigration-related charges
April 28 (UPI) -- Federal authorities over the weekend arrested more than 100 people at an underground night club on accusations of being undocumented immigrants, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration.

Trending Stories

Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

Follow Us