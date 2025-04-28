1 of 2 | A CBP officer and his canine companion monitor things while on enforcement duty at the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, in Canada and Detroit, Mich. Last week, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after they randomly selected a Canada-bound commercial truck for search during outbound enforcement operations near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI

April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. border agents in Michigan intercepted nearly 200 pounds of cocaine on its way north to Canada in a third seizure of the illicit drug in weeks time, according to federal officials.

"Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland," Marty C. Raybon, director of CBP field operations in Michigan, said Monday in a release.

Last week, some 193 ponds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after they randomly selected a Canada-bound commercial truck for search during outbound enforcement operations near the U.S. point of entry at the Ambassador Bridge.

The driver, an unidentified Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution in the United States.

"It's amazing enforcement work by all involved," said Port Director Marc Calixte.

An examination of the trailer on April 20 revealed "several" bricks of a "white powdery substance" that was concealed within two duffel bags and later confirmed to be cocaine via testing.

The cocaine was seized along with the truck and trailer.

This was now the third bulk cocaine seizure by field agents in Detroit since last month.

Normally, Border Patrol agents seize illicit drugs at the border with Mexico. However, more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine have been seized at Michigan ports of entry since October 2024.

In December, Canada said it was investing $1.3 billion to "bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe."

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.