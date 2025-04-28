DHL Express on Monday announced it would resume shipments valued at $800 or more to destinations in the United States after a pause in response to sweeping U.S. tariffs. File Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- DHL Express said Monday it will resume shipments worth over $800 to U.S. destinations after a pause in reaction to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

"This decision follows constructive dialogue between DHL and the U.S. government, who demonstrated a strong willingness to understand our operational and technical challenges, and who agreed that it was imperative to act quickly in the interest of U.S. consumers," the global shipping company wrote in a release.

Last week, DHL announced a suspension on business-to-customer deliveries of more than $800 "until further notice" in response to the Trump administration's new 10% tariff plan.

It lowered the threshold for tariffs which targeted the so-called "de-minimis" rule. Hong Kong's postal authority, meanwhile, said on April 16 it will stop incoming and outgoing U.S. packages in response.

Previously, shipments of up to $2,500 were allowed to enter the United States with little issue.

DHL officials said Trump's policies "caused a surge in formal customs clearances" in an issue company officials said were working "around the clock" to address.

It likewise affected Chinese companies like Temu and Shein that also ship inexpensive items to U.S. shores.

Meanwhile, both companies say that tariffs will spike their U.S. prices and have already increased them on many items on the e-commerce sites popular with many American consumers.

However, DHL Express added on Monday that "positive developments" will now enable them to "resume normal operations" and its shipments valued $800 to $2,500 via its "expedited informal entry process."

"Your shipments to the U.S. may still experience transit delays as we navigate the reintroduction of the service and while we clear the current backlog as soon as possible," they warned.

DHL officials say the company will continue to "actively monitor the regulatory environment" and will "work closely" with customers and the U.S. government to facilitate international trade needs.