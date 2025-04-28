U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 2:06 AM

DEA raids underground Colorado club, arrests 114 on immigration-related charges

By Darryl Coote
Federal authorities raided an underground Colorado Springs club, resulting in 114 arrests. Photo courtesy of Attorney General Pam Bondi/X
April 28 (UPI) -- Federal authorities over the weekend arrested more than 100 people at an underground night club on accusations of being undocumented immigrants, as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration.

Some 300 Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agents raided the Colorado Springs nightclub early Sunday, resulting in the arrest of 114 people, DEA Rocky Mountain Division said on X. Drugs and weapons were found at the scene. About 200 people were on the premises when the raid began, authorities said.

DEA Special Agent Jonathan Pullen told reporters that the suspects would be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and charged with immigration-related offenses. Despite drugs being found at the scene, authorities will likely not be able to file narcotics charges against them, he said.

Two of the people arrested were also wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the DEA.

Pullen said the location had been under surveillance for a number of months and seen to have been used for both sex and drug trafficking. A number of active-duty military personnel worked as armed security guards, he said, adding that they "will be dealt with" by Army Criminal Investigation Division, which participated in the raid.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members frequented the night club and identified the drugs seized as cocaine, meth and pink cocaine.

The DEA posted multiple videos of the raid to its X account, including one prior to agents entering the facility showing authorities giving multiple warnings for occupants of the night club to come out with their hands up.

The first arrests were made at around 3:45 a.m. MST Sunday.

President Donald Trump also posted video of the raid to his Truth Social platform.

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country -- Drug Dealers, Murderers and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes," Trump said, though it did not appear as any of those arrested were charged with violent crimes.

The Colorado Rapid Response Network informed those arrested of their rights, including the right to remain silent and the right not to answer questions without a lawyer present.

The facts of the situation were still unclear, it said.

The arrests come as the Trump administration has been cracking down on both legal and illegal immigration.

Most controversially, he sent more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants accused of being gang members to El Salvador where they are being detained at a mega prison.

Amid his blitz to arrest and deport immigrants, he has attracted lawsuits challenging his immigration policies.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court paused -- at least for now -- deportations of immigrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which Trump used to ship the Venezuelans to El Salvador.

Trump on Sunday used the raid lash out at judges who have ruled against him and to warn that if the Supreme Court doesn't permit his deportations, it will cause the downfall of the United States.

"If we don't win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president said.

