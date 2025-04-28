U.S. News
April 28, 2025 / 12:33 AM

1 dead, several injured after boat collides with Florida ferry

By Darryl Coote
April 28 (UPI) -- At least one person was dead and several others were injured Sunday night when a boat collided with a ferry carrying more than 40 people, authorities said.

The boat crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. EDT off the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater, Fla., Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a statement that a boat had collided with the Clearwater Ferry before fleeing the scene. The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the bridge. All patients and passengers have been removed from the vessel.

The number of people injured was not clear, but authorities have declared it a mass casualty incident.

"All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," Clearwater Police said in a statement on X.

It later stated that one person had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Clearwater Fire explained that six patients were declared as trauma alerts.

"It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry," it said.

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard, Clearwater police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard added in a separate statement that 45 people were on the ferry and six were on the involved recreation boat.

This is a developing story.

