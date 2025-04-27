U.S. News
April 27, 2025 / 4:56 PM

Secret Service announces arrest in DHS Secretary Noem's bag theft

By Mark Moran
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice and Public Security Gustavo Villatoro in Tecoluca, El Salvador, in March. File photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI
1 of 2 | Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice and Public Security Gustavo Villatoro in Tecoluca, El Salvador, in March. File photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that Secret Service agents detained the person who stole her bag from a restaurant on Easter Sunday while she was dining with her family.

"Thank you to @Secret Service @ICE and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family at a Washington, DC restaurant," Noem said in a post on X. "This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years."

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemli confirmed in a social media post Sunday that agents had taken a suspect into custody.

"Following a comprehensive investigation, the Secret Service alleges that the defendant is a serial offender," special-agent-in-charge Matt McCool said in a statement in Gugliemli's post.

"The investigation revealed alleged criminal activity, including potential device and credit card fraud."

Noem said the bag contained $3,000 in cash, her DHS access card, passport, makeup bag, apartment key and other items. She said she was carrying a large amount of cash because she was paying for family activities.

Noem, with four grandchildren under the age of 4, said she had her bag near her feet at the table and felt something brush against her leg but assumed it was one of the children.

"It was kind of shocking, actually, because it was sitting right by my feet, actually felt my purse, he hooked it with his foot and dragged it a few steps away and dropped a coat over it and took it," Noem said of the person who allegedly stole her bag, according to ABC News.

