Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald J. Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in Saint Peter's Cathedral prior to the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City Saturday. EPA-EFE/Presidential Press Service

April 27 (UPI) -- On the heels of a private meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while attending the funeral for Pope Francis in Vatican City, Moscow attacked Kyiv with 149 drones, Ukraine reported Sunday.

The Ukrainian air force claimed that its forces shot down 57 of the drones, 67 were lost in flight, and that six of the country's regions sustained damage in the attack. This is the latest in a series of back and forth drone volleys between the neighbors. Kyiv said it recorded attempted strikes by 48 missiles and 442 drones launched by Moscow in the past week.

Trump pushed back on Moscow's aggression and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand down, questioning whether he is sincerely interested in an end to the fighting.

Trump wrote on social media that there was "no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days."

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!" he continued.

Russia said it downed eight Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday morning.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung described the Sunday meeting in Vatican City as a "very productive session" to media traveling with Trump, ABC reported.

Zelensky described the meeting as "good" in a social media post.

"We discussed a lot one on one," Zelensky said. "Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

It was the first time the two leaders have met in person since February, when discussions devolved into threats and finger pointing in Washington after Zelensky warned Trump and Vice-President JD Vance that Russian aggression was an international problem and that the United States would feel the effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's tactics.

Trump and Vance fired back in what was seen by many as an apparent effort to intimidate and bully Zelensky on the international stage.

Trump said he presented a "final offer" to Moscow and Kyiv last week to end the war. It includes recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and recognition that Russia assumes control areas unoccupied since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.