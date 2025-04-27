U.S. News
April 27, 2025 / 8:22 PM

Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting

By Mark Moran
Share with X
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald J. Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in Saint Peter's Cathedral prior to the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City Saturday. EPA-EFE/Presidential Press Service
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald J. Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in Saint Peter's Cathedral prior to the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City Saturday. EPA-EFE/Presidential Press Service

April 27 (UPI) -- On the heels of a private meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while attending the funeral for Pope Francis in Vatican City, Moscow attacked Kyiv with 149 drones, Ukraine reported Sunday.

The Ukrainian air force claimed that its forces shot down 57 of the drones, 67 were lost in flight, and that six of the country's regions sustained damage in the attack. This is the latest in a series of back and forth drone volleys between the neighbors. Kyiv said it recorded attempted strikes by 48 missiles and 442 drones launched by Moscow in the past week.

Trump pushed back on Moscow's aggression and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand down, questioning whether he is sincerely interested in an end to the fighting.

Trump wrote on social media that there was "no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days."

Related

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!" he continued.

Russia said it downed eight Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday morning.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung described the Sunday meeting in Vatican City as a "very productive session" to media traveling with Trump, ABC reported.

Zelensky described the meeting as "good" in a social media post.

"We discussed a lot one on one," Zelensky said. "Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

It was the first time the two leaders have met in person since February, when discussions devolved into threats and finger pointing in Washington after Zelensky warned Trump and Vice-President JD Vance that Russian aggression was an international problem and that the United States would feel the effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's tactics.

Trump and Vance fired back in what was seen by many as an apparent effort to intimidate and bully Zelensky on the international stage.

Trump said he presented a "final offer" to Moscow and Kyiv last week to end the war. It includes recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and recognition that Russia assumes control areas unoccupied since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
April 27 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead in southwest Oklahoma after severe weather battered the region over the weekend, and state and local officials warned people to avoid travel.
Secret Service announces arrest in DHS Secretary Noem's bag theft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Secret Service announces arrest in DHS Secretary Noem's bag theft
April 27 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that Secret Service agents detained the person who stole her bag from a restaurant on Easter Sunday while she was dining with her family.
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. citizen Michael Gloss, 21, died a year ago in Ukraine while a member of the Russian military and deployed in Ukraine.
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
April 26 (UPI) -- International students who recently lost access to a federal database to check the status of their student visas can view their respective records once again.
U.S.-born child of 'illegal immigrant mother' deported to Honduras
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S.-born child of 'illegal immigrant mother' deported to Honduras
April 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge wants to straighten out the deportation to Honduras on Friday of a 2-year-old U.S. citizen with her mother and sister.
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
April 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night in Washington.
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed the members of DOD advisory committees, the department confirmed in a statement on its website.
Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
April 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who was the victim of sexual exploitation at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of underage abuse, has died by suicide, her family confirmed.
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
April 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a former Magistrate Court Judge in New Mexico for allegedly helping an undocumented migrant, while also confirming charges against a Milwaukee judge arrested earlier for similar reasons.
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
April 25 (UPI) -- Amtrak is planning a new route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service."

Trending Stories

CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver

Follow Us