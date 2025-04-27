U.S. News
April 27, 2025 / 10:51 PM

Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded

By Darryl Coote
April 27 (UPI) -- A shooting in Myrtle Beach's entertainment district over the weekend left a dozen people injured, according to police, who fatally shot a suspect.

Little information about the Saturday night shooting has been made public.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that 11 people were injured in the shooting and are receiving medical treatment.

Police said officers observed "a disturbance" involving multiple people in the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, during which one person opened fire.

The suspect was judged by police to be an "immediate threat" and was fatally shot by an officer on the scene, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. Only one officer discharged their firearm and was not injured during the shooting.

The Horry County deputy coroner identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville, WBTW reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released to the public.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been 85 mass shootings involving four or more victims so far this year in the United States.

"The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers its prayers and deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this incident," it said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, which said it will also carry out an internal review.

"We appreciate the public's patience as both investigations proceed, and all leads are thoroughly examined," it said.

