Police search for suspect after shooting at Illinois State University

April 27 (UPI) -- Authorities at Illinois State University are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported on campus Sunday night.

Illinois State University issued an emergency alert at 7:55 p.m. CDT stating shots were reported fired at the Bone Student Center.

University police said there is one victim. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect was last seen running south from University and College Streets in the city of Bloomington, located about 28 miles southeast of Peoria.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an afro hair style, wearing all black clothing.

The emergency alert states the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

The Bone Student Center has been closed and police are investigating, Illinois State University said.

This is a developing story.