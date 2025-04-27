U.S. News
April 27, 2025 / 11:21 PM

1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university

By Darryl Coote
April 27 (UPI) -- One person was killed and six others were wounded in an overnight shooting at a small university in North Carolina, officials said Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the center of the Elizabeth City State University campus, which is located in Elizabeth City near the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The school said in a statement that a 24-year-old man, who was not a student at the university, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, it said.

Of the six people wounded, four sustained gunshot wounds, including three students. Two other students were injured during what the school called "the subsequent commotion."

"Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, and all the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment," it said.

The incident occurred following an event held as part of Viking Fest, a week-long school celebration. The shooting prompted the university to go into lockdown, which was lifted later Sunday after law enforcement officials said the campus was safe.

"The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act," Elizabeth City State University said in a second statement on Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy."

Elizabeth City State University has about 2,260 students.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 85 mass shootings involving four or more victims so far this year in the United States.

