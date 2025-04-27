U.S. News
April 27, 2025 / 6:14 PM

More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Flood waters from the Ohio River closed highway off ramps to Interstate 71 for several days as local residents wait for waters to recede April 9, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Flood waters from the Ohio River closed highway off ramps to Interstate 71 for several days as local residents wait for waters to recede April 9, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead in southwest Oklahoma after severe weather battered the region over the weekend, and state and local officials warned people to avoid travel.

"Emergency responders reported witnessing a vehicle driving into standing water earlier today," a statement Saturday from the Lawton Police Department said. "Responders were not able to safely get to the submerged vehicle."

Gov. Kevin Stitt cautioned travelers to respect dangerous conditions and stay aware of severe weather. He said emergency crews executed water rescues throughout the day on Saturday, and warned residents about the dangers of flash flooding brought on by heavy downpours.

"Oklahomans, be extra careful when driving and don't drive through flooded roads. Stay weather aware!" he posted on X.

Related

Rescue divers retrieved the body from Saturday's accident, Lawton police said, and added in a Facebook post that high water had started to recede Sunday afternoon, though creeks and streams were still out of their banks in parts of the affected area.

Further south in Oklahoma, officials issued evacuation orders in affected flood zones as floodwaters continued to rise near the town of Walters, and emergency response crews continued sandbagging in the area.

The severe weather is forecast to expand into the deep south and up to the Midwest at the beginning of the workweek, with as many as 36 million people in a band stretching from Texas to Michigan facing severe weather, including those in Minneapolis, Chicago and Oklahoma City, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Those storms carry the potential for large hail, tornadoes and damaging straight line winds, the SPC projected.

Latest Headlines

Secret Service announces arrest in DHS Secretary Noem's bag theft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service announces arrest in DHS Secretary Noem's bag theft
April 27 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that Secret Service agents detained the person who stole her bag from a restaurant on Easter Sunday while she was dining with her family.
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. citizen Michael Gloss, 21, died a year ago in Ukraine while a member of the Russian military and deployed in Ukraine.
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
April 26 (UPI) -- International students who recently lost access to a federal database to check the status of their student visas can view their respective records once again.
U.S.-born child of 'illegal immigrant mother' deported to Honduras
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S.-born child of 'illegal immigrant mother' deported to Honduras
April 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge wants to straighten out the deportation to Honduras on Friday of a 2-year-old U.S. citizen with her mother and sister.
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
April 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night in Washington.
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed the members of DOD advisory committees, the department confirmed in a statement on its website.
Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
April 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who was the victim of sexual exploitation at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of underage abuse, has died by suicide, her family confirmed.
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
April 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a former Magistrate Court Judge in New Mexico for allegedly helping an undocumented migrant, while also confirming charges against a Milwaukee judge arrested earlier for similar reasons.
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
April 25 (UPI) -- Amtrak is planning a new route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service."
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
A new round of heavy rain will target some of the same areas of the Tennessee, Ohio and middle Mississippi valleys that were swamped by flooding multiple times earlier in April, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Trending Stories

CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver

Follow Us