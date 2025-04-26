U.S. News
April 26, 2025 / 2:08 PM

Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday

By Simon Druker
President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington. Photo by Sefano Spaziani/UPI
1 of 4 | President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington. Photo by Sefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night in Washington.

The annual star-studded event will take place at the Washington Hilton, but will lack the traditional comedian host.

Trump on Saturday was at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis, where he also met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House Correspondents' Association President late last month confirmed writer and comedian Amber Ruffin would not host the event as originally planned.

"I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work," WHCA President Eugene Daniels said at the time.

Last year, Saturday Night Live host and comedian Colin Jost hosted the event, which first took place in 1921.

Trump had not been expected to attend this year's event.

The president skipped it three times during his first term in office, with the fourth canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning with Calvin Coolidge in 1924, every sitting president has attended at least one of the galas during their term in office.

Trump did attend the dinner in 2015, the year before he was first elected.

The night routinely draws celebrities and other big names and is the main source of revenue for the WHCA, which funds things like programs educating the public about the value of freedom of the press as well as scholarships.

