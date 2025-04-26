U.S. News
April 26, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

By Simon Druker
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed members of DOD advisory committees, the department confirmed in a statement on its website. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed the members of DOD advisory committees, the department confirmed in a statement on its website.

"Secretary Hegseth appreciates the members' efforts on behalf of the department and the United States of America, but changes are needed to support the new strategic direction and policy priorities of the department and to ensure departmental resources are used efficiently," the Defense Department statement reads.

The Pentagon also announced four promotions to senior advisor roles.

Hegseth has been under fire after allegations surfaced that he shared secret military plans with his wife and brother using a personal phone.

The 44-year-old blamed the media and "disgruntled" former employees for revealing posts on the encrypted Signal app.

Last month, Hegseth made headlines after accidentally leaking confidential military plans related to a then-pending military strike by accidentally including The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group chat.

The Pentagon inspector general is now investigating that incident.

Hegseth did not mention the leaks in announcing the discharges of the advisory committees this week, instead pointing to the end of a 45-day review window.

"To support the new strategic direction and policy priorities of the Department, we require fresh thinking to drive bold changes," Hegseth wrote in a memo Friday.

"The Deputy Secretary of Defense may retain individual members on a case-by-case basis upon determination that the member is required for uninterrupted committee operations necessary for national security reasons."

President Donald Trump's administration has been searching for ways to address the leak issues related to Hegseth by finding a way to "right the ship," NPR reported, citing a former White House official.

Latest Headlines

Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
April 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is unlikely to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night in Washington.
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre dies at 41
April 26 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who was the victim of sexual exploitation at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of underage abuse, has died by suicide, her family confirmed.
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant
April 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a former Magistrate Court Judge in New Mexico for allegedly helping an undocumented migrant, while also confirming charges against a Milwaukee judge arrested earlier for similar reasons.
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
April 25 (UPI) -- Amtrak is planning a new route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service."
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Flooding to continue on lower Mississippi River as new flash flood threat emerges
A new round of heavy rain will target some of the same areas of the Tennessee, Ohio and middle Mississippi valleys that were swamped by flooding multiple times earlier in April, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
U.S. Navy's newest oiler to honor Black civil rights activist Sojourner Truth
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Navy's newest oiler to honor Black civil rights activist Sojourner Truth
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Saturday plans to christen the future Sojourner Truth, a John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler that honors a Black woman, in San Diego.
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge in CEO's death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge in CEO's death
April 25 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione on Friday pleaded not guilty to federal stalking and first-degree murder charges in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.
FBI arrests Milwaukee judge, alleging she obstructed arrest of undocumented man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI arrests Milwaukee judge, alleging she obstructed arrest of undocumented man
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Friday arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge over allegations she helped an undocumented migrant evade capture.
Jeffries wants court to reject Trump's executive order targeting Smithsonian
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jeffries wants court to reject Trump's executive order targeting Smithsonian
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wants Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to reject an executive order from President Donald Trump that targets the Smithsonian.
Markets enjoy strong end to week, led by tech moves made by Apple, Alphabet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Markets enjoy strong end to week, led by tech moves made by Apple, Alphabet
April 25 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stayed strong Friday as part of a winning week on Wall Street when stocks saw a three-day climb from Monday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average flattened.

