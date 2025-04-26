Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed the members of DOD advisory committees, the department confirmed in a statement on its website.

"Secretary Hegseth appreciates the members' efforts on behalf of the department and the United States of America, but changes are needed to support the new strategic direction and policy priorities of the department and to ensure departmental resources are used efficiently," the Defense Department statement reads.

The Pentagon also announced four promotions to senior advisor roles.

Hegseth has been under fire after allegations surfaced that he shared secret military plans with his wife and brother using a personal phone.

The 44-year-old blamed the media and "disgruntled" former employees for revealing posts on the encrypted Signal app.

Last month, Hegseth made headlines after accidentally leaking confidential military plans related to a then-pending military strike by accidentally including The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group chat.

The Pentagon inspector general is now investigating that incident.

Hegseth did not mention the leaks in announcing the discharges of the advisory committees this week, instead pointing to the end of a 45-day review window.

"To support the new strategic direction and policy priorities of the Department, we require fresh thinking to drive bold changes," Hegseth wrote in a memo Friday.

"The Deputy Secretary of Defense may retain individual members on a case-by-case basis upon determination that the member is required for uninterrupted committee operations necessary for national security reasons."

President Donald Trump's administration has been searching for ways to address the leak issues related to Hegseth by finding a way to "right the ship," NPR reported, citing a former White House official.