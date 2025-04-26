Ex-New Mexico judge arrested for helping illegal migrant

April 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested a former Magistrate Court Judge in New Mexico for allegedly helping an undocumented migrant, while also confirming charges against a Milwaukee judge arrested earlier for similar reasons.

"No one is above the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement issued by the Justice Department.

Former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano and his wife Nancy Cano were arrested earlier this week, for allegedly providing housing to Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, an undocumented Venezuelan national on a property the couple owned.

Officials contend Ortega-Lopez has gang ties the two were aware of but ignored.

No one is above the law pic.twitter.com/TSrQ4GNMdA— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 26, 2025

"The allegations against Judge Dugan and Judge Cano are serious: no one, least of all a judge, should obstruct law enforcement operations," Bondi said in the statement.

"Doing so imperils the safety of our law enforcement officers and undermines the rule of law. The Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts -- no one is above the law," she said.

Ortega-Lopez was arrested with several other people at the end of February at a property owned by the Cano's near Las Cruces, N.M. Authorities also recovered several firearms at the time.

Officials contend Ortega-Lopez has ties to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States.

Jose Cano faces one count of tampering with evidence while Nancy Cano was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Both face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities also officially confirmed charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan who was arrested in her courtroom Friday.

Dugan is charged with one count of "obstructing and impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States" and one additional count of "concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest," for helping Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz avoid detention at the courthouse last week.

The two charges carry maximum prison sentences of five years and one year respectively.

FBI Director Kash Patel initially confirmed the arrest on X Friday before deleting the post, which later reappeared.

Patel also posted Friday evening a photo of Dugan in handcuffs.

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest," Patel wrote in the social media post, which also congratulates the FBI's Milwaukee field office.

Federal agents later arrested Flores-Ruiz, who had previously been removed from the United States in 2013. He faces firearm charges and a maximum 15-year prison term if convicted.

President Donald Trump has made removing migrants illegally in the United States one of his administration's priorities.