April 25, 2025 / 1:59 PM

Markets enjoy strong end to week, led by tech moves made by Apple, Alphabet

By Ian Stark
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Friday. The S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stayed strong Friday as part of a winning week on Wall Street when stocks saw a three-day climb from Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stayed strong Friday as part of a winning week on Wall Street when stocks saw a three-day climb from Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stayed strong Friday as part of a winning week on Wall Street when stocks saw a three-day climb from Monday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average flattened.

The S&P opened Monday at 5,232.94 and closed at 5,158.20, but from the Tuesday open to noon Friday, the market blossomed from 5,207.67 to 5,488.36, and was still on the climb.

The Nasdaq began its week with a Monday open of 16,052.76, and by Friday at noon it never looked back, with a 17, 227.34 that was also still on an upswing due in part to a strong week for Google parent company Alphabet.

Apple also saw an increase Friday after the Financial Times reported Friday that the company will reportedly shift assembly of all iPhones designated for sale in the United States from China to India in order to help dodge President Donald Trump's tariffs.

As for the Dow, it opened Monday at 38,906.04 and moved steadily upward, with a noon Thursday mark of 39, 876.11, but noon Friday sat at 39,919.84, which was down from the Friday open of 40,045.73.

According to the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, consumer sentiment fell for the fourth straight month and is down 8% from March. It reports that while the April decline was modest amidst current conditions, the expectations index dove with decreases in both personal finances and business conditions.

The week has seen threats to market success, with the trade conflict between the United States and China still hot, as Trump claimed Tuesday that Beijing approached him personally to make a deal, which China flatly denied Thursday.

Trump also took an unofficial four-day social media moratorium on comments and threats of termination aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which helped ease pressure on the markets.

