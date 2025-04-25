Trending
U.S. News
April 25, 2025 / 12:22 PM / Updated at 1:13 PM

FBI arrests Milwaukee judge, alleging she obstructed arrest of undocumented man

By Simon Druker
Share with X
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge over allegations she helped an undocumented migrant evade capture, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Federal authorities on Friday arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge over allegations she helped an undocumented migrant evade capture, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Friday arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge over allegations she helped an undocumented migrant evade capture.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the news on X before deleting the post, which accused Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan of obstructing federal officials last week.

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest," Patel wrote in the now-deleted social media post, which also congratulates the FBI's Milwaukee field office.

"Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public."

Related

Dugan mainly presides over misdemeanor matters and has sat on the court for the last nine years. The judge ran unopposed in 2022, with her term set to expire in 2028.

Neither Patel or the FBI have commented publicly on why the director's post was deleted.

Dugan was arrested inside her courtroom Friday, WTMJ-TV reported.

The outlet also published a photo of a seemingly-related note posted on the exterior of the courtroom door.

"If any attorney, witness coordinator, or other court official knows or believes that a person feels unsafe coming to the courthouse to courtroom 615, please notify the Branch 31 clerk to request court appearance via Zoom," the note in the photo read.

Earlier in the week, the Milwaukee Sentinel reported Dugan was under investigation by federal authorities for helping undocumented migrants avoid capture. The FBI did not confirm the investigation at the time.

The Sentinel reported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers visited the courthouse last Friday with an arrest warrant but did not take anyone into custody.

President Donald Trump has made removing migrants illegally in the United States one of his administration's priorities.

Earlier in the month, the Department of Homeland Security revoked the legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants temporarily in the United States, leaving them open to arrest and deportation.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 7-2 to pause deportations being carried out under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Hundreds of Venezuelans held in northern Texas have been deported recently to El Salvador's maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center prison, using the Act as a justification.

Latest Headlines

Former Rep. George Santos gets max sentence of more than 7 years in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Rep. George Santos gets max sentence of more than 7 years in prison
April 25 (UPI) -- Former New York Rep. George Santos got more than 7 years in prison Friday on federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft convictions. He must pay $373,000 in restitution.
Trump claims 200 trade deals completed, won't say with who or when
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump claims 200 trade deals completed, won't say with who or when
April 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he has negotiated 200 trade deals but won't say with whom.
Luigi Mangione set for federal arraignment as prosecutors seek death penalty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Luigi Mangione set for federal arraignment as prosecutors seek death penalty
April 25 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in federal court, and prosecutors have made it clear that they will seek a death sentence should he be convicted.
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
April 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has admitted in court that it did not have a warrant when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
April 25 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, on trial for the alleged murder of four Idaho college students, still potentially faces the death penalty despite a recent diagnosis of autism.
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
April 25 (UPI) -- Former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore was pardoned Wednesday by President Donald Trump for her fraud conviction.
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States Army announced Thursday that it will call its new long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle."
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum directing the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, an important political action committee and fundraising platform for Democratic Party candidates.
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday restricted the Trump administration from denying funds to public schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama on Thursday executed James Osgood, a man who asked for death to atone for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin in 2010, making him the 14th death row inmate to be killed this year.

Trending Stories

Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Meta lays off VR, augmented-reality staff
Meta lays off VR, augmented-reality staff

Follow Us