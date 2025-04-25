Trending
April 25, 2025 / 11:37 AM

Former Rep. George Santos faces sentencing, 'totally resigned' to long prison term

By Simon Druker
Former New York Rep. George Santos is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after his federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft convictions, saying he is “totally resigned” to a lengthy prison sentence. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
1 of 4 | Former New York Rep. George Santos is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after his federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft convictions, saying he is “totally resigned” to a lengthy prison sentence. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Former New York Rep. George Santos is scheduled to be sentenced Friday on federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft convictions and said he is "totally resigned" to a lengthy prison sentence.

The former Republican congressman told The New York Times he expects U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert to hand down a sentence closer to what federal prosecutors have requested when she issues her ruling in a Long Island courtroom.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued Santos should serve an 87-month sentence for "unparalleled crimes."

"Right now, my expectation is I'm going to prison for 87 months. I'm totally resigned," Santos told The Times in a phone interview.

Seybert is expected to hand down a sentence between 75 and 87 months in prison.

Santos last August pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to using donor money to purchase designer clothing, Botox injections and OnlyFans subscriptions and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

He previously admitted to committing wire fraud in 2022.

Santos' legal team had argued the 36-year-old should serve no more than the necessary 24-month minimum prison sentence.

"What I hope happens tomorrow is that the judge is fair, balanced, and even. And, unlike federal prosecutors who are trying to drop a anchor on my head...,she is a lot more matter-of-fact and doesn't take this...in a personal direction," Santos said during a Thursday phone interview with former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, now a host with One America News Network.

Earlier in the week, Santos penned a letter to the judge where he "accepted full responsibility."

In a court filing Friday, prosecutors countered that Santos was not remorseful, citing social media messages related to his treatment by the Justice Department.

Santos told Gaetz he expects to serve the entirety of any prison sentence in solitary confinement because he fears for his safety.

"So it is definitely not an easy task, and it's a monumental one to do," he said during the interview.

Santons maintained innocence until days before his 2024 guilty plea.

In December 2023, the House of Representatives expelled Santos from Congress after serving less than a year. He later opened and then quickly dropped a bid to be elected in a different district.

Santos is the sixth person ever to be expelled from the House.

