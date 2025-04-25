Trending
April 25, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Trump claims 200 trade deals completed, won't say with who or when

By Ian Stark
President Donald trump gives remarks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. D.C. Friday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Donald trump gives remarks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. D.C. Friday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said in an interview published Friday that he has negotiated 200 trade deals but won't say with whom.

Trump spoke with Time Tuesday, in an interview that spanned several topics, and included many claims of success, but when specifically asked about why no trade deals have been made since he lifted many of the tariffs originally imposed on April 2, he said "there's many deals," and that he's "dealing with all the companies, very friendly countries."

"We're meeting with China. We're doing fine with everybody. But ultimately, I've made all the deals," Trump said.

When he was then asked when he would announce what deals have been cut, Trump said "I've made 200 deals," and that he would publicly state when those were made.

"I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we're finished, by the way," he said.

He was also asked whether a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible, he claimed Xi has already called but wouldn't say when that happened either.

Trump continued about deals and stated that "we all want to make deals" adding that "I am this giant store."

"It's a giant, beautiful store, and everybody wants to go shopping there. And on behalf of the American people, I own the store, and I set prices, and I'll say, if you want to shop here, this is what you have to pay," he said.

When asked what economic Cabinet members said to get him to pause the tariffs he put into place, he responded that "They didn't tell me. I did that," and that he paused the levies because "I'm doing that until we come up with the numbers that I want to come up with. I've met with a lot of countries. I've talked on the telephone. I don't even want them to come in."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun discussed Trump's allegations of deals Thursday. "None of that is true," he said, "For all I know, China and the U.S. are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal.

Former Rep. George Santos faces sentencing, 'totally resigned' to long prison term
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Former Rep. George Santos faces sentencing, 'totally resigned' to long prison term
April 25 (UPI) -- Former New York Rep. George Santos is scheduled to be sentenced Friday on federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft convictions and said he is "totally resigned" to a lengthy prison sentence.
Luigi Mangione set for federal arraignment as prosecutors seek death penalty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Luigi Mangione set for federal arraignment as prosecutors seek death penalty
April 25 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in federal court, and prosecutors have made it clear that they will seek a death sentence should he be convicted.
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
April 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has admitted in court that it did not have a warrant when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
April 25 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, on trial for the alleged murder of four Idaho college students, still potentially faces the death penalty despite a recent diagnosis of autism.
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
April 25 (UPI) -- Former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore was pardoned Wednesday by President Donald Trump for her fraud conviction.
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States Army announced Thursday that it will call its new long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle."
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum directing the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, an important political action committee and fundraising platform for Democratic Party candidates.
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday restricted the Trump administration from denying funds to public schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama on Thursday executed James Osgood, a man who asked for death to atone for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin in 2010, making him the 14th death row inmate to be killed this year.
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
April 24 (UPI) -- A man living in New York has been charged with immigration fraud for concealing his identity as a perpetrator of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

