Trending
U.S. News
April 25, 2025 / 9:08 AM

Luigi Mangione set for federal arraignment as prosecutors seek death penalty

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned on federal charges on Friday. File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned on federal charges on Friday. File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in federal court, and prosecutors have made it clear that they will seek a death sentence should he be convicted.

Mangione is expected to plead not guilty on counts in connection to the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Among the counts of which he's accused is murder through use of a firearm, which makes him eligible for capital punishment.

Mangione has already pleaded not guilty to murder and terrorism charges in New York, and gun possession and other charges in Pennsylvania. His defense team has requested that capital punishment not be an option for Mangione, and said in a court filing that Attorney General Pam Bondi's public statements in regard to the death penalty that her "public statements have significantly prejudiced this case, the New York State case, and the federal grand jury presentation."

Bondi expressed earlier in April that she would seek the death penalty for Mangione "as we carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again," and in line with a statement she made in February that she planned to lift the moratorium on federal executions.

Mangione allegedly traveled to New York City in December of 2024, waited for Thompson then shot him in the back and leg on a Manhattan sidewalk. He then purportedly fled New York and was recognized in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania five days later. Police arrived and arrested him, and authorities allege bullet casings found at the scene of the murder match a gun found in Mangione's possession, and that his fingerprints were found on a protein bar wrapper and water bottle recovered from near where the shooting took place.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
April 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has admitted in court that it did not have a warrant when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
April 25 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, on trial for the alleged murder of four Idaho college students, still potentially faces the death penalty despite a recent diagnosis of autism.
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction
April 25 (UPI) -- Former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore was pardoned Wednesday by President Donald Trump for her fraud conviction.
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States Army announced Thursday that it will call its new long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle."
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum directing the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, an important political action committee and fundraising platform for Democratic Party candidates.
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday restricted the Trump administration from denying funds to public schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama on Thursday executed James Osgood, a man who asked for death to atone for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin in 2010, making him the 14th death row inmate to be killed this year.
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
April 24 (UPI) -- A man living in New York has been charged with immigration fraud for concealing his identity as a perpetrator of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
April 24 (UPI) -- Molly McGovern, 23, the daughter of Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., has died suddenly on spring break while studying overseas, the family reported Thursday.
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jurors heard corroborating evidence of an alleged 2006 sexual assault by Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein during the second day of his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York City.

Trending Stories

Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin

Follow Us