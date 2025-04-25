Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction

April 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump pardoned former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore for her fraud conviction.

"Today, I stand before you, not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice," Fiore told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement.

A motion to vacate her May 14 sentencing date was filed in the United States District Court District of Nevada Thursday by her lawyer "due to the Executive Grant of Clemency" signed Wednesday.

Fiore was convicted in October on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud. She used $70,000 she raised to build a memorial for two police officers who had died in the line of duty on personal bills for cosmetic procedures, her rent and her daughter's wedding.

She could have been sentenced to as many as 100 years in prison.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford condemned the decision to pardon Fiore in an X post Thursday.

"Donald Trump's blatant disregard for law enforcement is sickening, and pardoning someone who stole from a police memorial fund is a disgrace," he said