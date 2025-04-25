Trending
U.S. News
April 25, 2025 / 7:33 AM

Trump pardons Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore for fraud conviction

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump pardoned former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore who was convicted of fraud. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump pardoned former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore for her fraud conviction.

"Today, I stand before you, not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice," Fiore told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement.

A motion to vacate her May 14 sentencing date was filed in the United States District Court District of Nevada Thursday by her lawyer "due to the Executive Grant of Clemency" signed Wednesday.

Fiore was convicted in October on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud. She used $70,000 she raised to build a memorial for two police officers who had died in the line of duty on personal bills for cosmetic procedures, her rent and her daughter's wedding.

She could have been sentenced to as many as 100 years in prison.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford condemned the decision to pardon Fiore in an X post Thursday.

"Donald Trump's blatant disregard for law enforcement is sickening, and pardoning someone who stole from a police memorial fund is a disgrace," he said

Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump admin. tells court it did not have warrant to arrest Columbia student
April 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has admitted in court that it did not have a warrant when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Bryan Kohberger to still face potential death sentence despite autism diagnosis
April 25 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, on trial for the alleged murder of four Idaho college students, still potentially faces the death penalty despite a recent diagnosis of autism.
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Army names new hypersonic weapon 'Dark Eagle'
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States Army announced Thursday that it will call its new long-range hypersonic weapon "Dark Eagle."
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump launches DOJ probe into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue
April 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum directing the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, an important political action committee and fundraising platform for Democratic Party candidates.
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge restricts Trump administration's efforts to withhold school funding based on DEI
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday restricted the Trump administration from denying funds to public schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama on Thursday executed James Osgood, a man who asked for death to atone for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin in 2010, making him the 14th death row inmate to be killed this year.
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide
April 24 (UPI) -- A man living in New York has been charged with immigration fraud for concealing his identity as a perpetrator of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
April 24 (UPI) -- Molly McGovern, 23, the daughter of Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., has died suddenly on spring break while studying overseas, the family reported Thursday.
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jurors heard corroborating evidence of an alleged 2006 sexual assault by Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein during the second day of his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York City.
Meta lays off VR, augmented-reality staff
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Meta lays off VR, augmented-reality staff
April 24 (UPI) -- Meta has laid off employees who worked in its Reality Labs division on developing virtual and augmented reality systems and the wearable devices that use them, the company announced Thursday.

