Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile

Amtrak is planning a new train route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service." The route links up to service in Chicigo. Photo courtesy Amtrrak

April 25 (UPI) -- Amtrak is planning a new route between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans, La., twice daily called "Mardi Gras Service."

The 143-mile trip links the two cities with something they have in common: a long history of Mardi Gras celebrations.

Mardi Gras culminates with Fat Tuesday, which this year was March 5. A popular Cajun French expression during Mardi Gras is, "Laissez les bons temps rouler," or, "Let the good times roll."

Amtrak said fares and schedules will be announced in a few weeks and available on Amtrak.com.

"Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region's distinctive culture," Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a news release. "Travel should be about more than just getting somewhere. Our goal is to have some of that festive Mardi Gras feeling on every trip, sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network.

"This summer, travelers seeking a more comfortable, scenic and productive choice than driving will have their first opportunity to ride Amtrak trains in almost 20 years," Harris added.

The morning and evening trips will also include four stops in Mississippi: Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

Those cities also will have Amtrak City of New Orleans trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Memphis. Amtrak Mardi Gras Service guests also can also make next-day connections in New Orleans to Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and Amtrak Sunset Limited to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

The route last had service in 2005, when the Sunset Limited to Florida was suspended as a result of Hurricane Katrina.

Amtrak also operated the Gulf Coast Limited on the route between April 1984 and January 1985, and again from June 1996 to March 1997. Funding issues led to the cancellation of that service.

Leaders in each state raved about the new service.

"With the launch of the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, we are not just restoring a transportation link; we are celebrating the vibrant culture and community spirit of the Gulf Coast," Joe Donahue, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

"Mobile and New Orleans have always shared a rich cultural heritage and renewing Amtrak service will strengthen our ties to the Crescent City and the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, said.

"Though the Mississippi Gulf Coast is heavily influenced by neighboring Mobile and New Orleans, each of Mississippi's coastal cities has its own unique charm and traditions, especially when it comes to our two great passions - festivities and food," Charles Busby, Mississippi transportation commissioner, Southern Transportation District, said.

Plans for the service began in 2015.

Alabama had refused to join Louisiana and Mississippi in funding the trains but Mobil approved money in August 2024.

Service wasn't able to start for the Super Bowl in February in New Orleans because of a delay in relocating utilities at the new station in Mobile.

Amtrak is national rail passenger service with routes of more than 21,000 miles in 46 states.

More than 300 trains operate each day. More than 70% are on freight lanes.

In 2024, Amtrak had a record 32.2 million passengers, which was a 15% yearly increase. and ticket revenue was a record $2.5 billion.