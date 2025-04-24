Trending
U.S. News
April 24, 2025 / 7:59 PM

Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23

By Mark Moran
Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts makes remarks at a press briefing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., in 2019. McGovern's 23-year-old daughter died unexpectedly, the family announced Thursday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts makes remarks at a press briefing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., in 2019. McGovern's 23-year-old daughter died unexpectedly, the family announced Thursday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Molly McGovern, 23, the daughter of Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., has died suddenly on spring break while studying overseas, the family reported Thursday.

She was a student at Northeastern University and studying at Bond University in Queensland, Australia.

Molly McGovern, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer five years ago, was still undergoing treatment. She was visiting a friend in Assisi, Italy, when she died unexpectedly April 23, the family announced.

"Molly radiated pure joy," the family said in a statement. "She lit up every room with her beaming smile -- full of laughter, endless warmth, and sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant. She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years. Molly had a rare gift: She made everyone feel special, because she genuinely believed everyone was special. She treated people with compassion and kindness -- always standing up for the underdog, and making friends wherever she went."

Molly McGovern's death was met with bipartisan sympathy expressed from her fathers' Washington colleagues.

"There is nothing more precious than the gift of a child," Rep. Mike Lawley, D-N.Y., said on X. "It is hard to process and fathom the unbearable grief associated with their loss. Keeping the entire family in our prayers."

The family did not announce the cause of death.

McGovern is the second congressman to recently announce the death of his daughter. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., announced the passing of his adult daughter last week after she succumbed to cancer.

