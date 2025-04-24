Trending
U.S. News
April 24, 2025 / 2:50 PM / Updated at 4:07 PM

Trump, Norwegian prime minister discuss ending Ukraine War

'We are at a critical moment,' Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Jonas Gahr Store (L), Norway's prime minister, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 7 | U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Jonas Gahr Store (L), Norway's prime minister, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, President Donald Trump and others discussed the need to end the war in Ukraine during an afternoon White House meeting on Thursday.

"It's a real honor to have the highly respected, the great prime minister of the Kingdom of Norway, with us today," Trump told media after greeting Store at the White House shortly after 1 p.m. EDT.

He said Store has been "doing a fantastic job" and "is truly respected around the world."

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace in Ukraine despite an overnight missile attack and said Store is helping to work for that peace.

Related

"Everybody in NATO, they want to see this thing happen," Trump said, referring to the desire for a cease-fire and end to the war in Ukraine with help from Norway.

He said 5,000 people are dying every week in the Ukraine war, which Trump hopes to end with the help of Norway and others.

The United States has a very good relationship with Norway and "all they have to do is keep doing what they are doing" to help end the war, Trump said.

He told media Norway has been a "great ally" and "always has been a friend" of the United States.

Store commended Trump for taking a lead in seeking an end to the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"I salute President Trump for having been taking the very important initiative to get this conflict towards an end, which both parties deserve," Store told media.

"We need to have a cease-fire save lives and move towards something which is more secure for Europe," Store said. "On that we work together."

Store said he and Trump will "go into more details" regarding bringing about peace in Ukraine during their meeting.

"We are at a critical moment," Store said.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined Trump, Store, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among those attending the 1:05 p.m. Oval Office meeting at the White House.

The meeting occurred after Russia fired more than 200 missiles at targets at Kyiv during the overnight hours from Wednesday into Thursday.

At least eight were killed and more than 70 injured by the missile attack in Ukraine's capital city.

Latest Headlines

Interior Dept. promotes new 'commingling' policy to speed up offshore oil production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Interior Dept. promotes new 'commingling' policy to speed up offshore oil production
April 24 (UPI) -- In another move to increase offshore U.S. oil production, the Interior Department Thursday said it will use a new commingling policy for the Gulf of Mexico.
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
WASHINGTON, April 23 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency told more than 450 employees working in diversity, equity and inclusion -- as well as environmental justice -- they would be fired or reassigned.
Mass murderer Robert Crimo sentenced to life in prison for 2022 shooting that killed 7
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mass murderer Robert Crimo sentenced to life in prison for 2022 shooting that killed 7
April 24 (UPI) -- Robert Crimo III, who pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder in connection to a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., in 2022, was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentenc
New Jersey man charged with arson in Jersey Shore wildfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Jersey man charged with arson in Jersey Shore wildfire
April 24 (UPI) -- A Jersey Shore man is currently behind bars in connection to a wildfire that burned thousands of acres across two Ocean County townships.
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
April 24 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday initial jobless claims, seasonally adjusted, were 222,000 for the week ending April 19. That's 6,000 more than the previous week's revised level.
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama death-row inmate James Osgood is facing execution Thursday for the 2010 rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin.
NYC issues air quality alert over smoke from New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYC issues air quality alert over smoke from New Jersey wildfire
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey wildfire Thursday prompted a New York City air quality alert until midnight covering Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland.
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is inviting the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme to a private dinner, prompting the price of the coin to rise more than 50% on Wednesday.
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government must pay North Dakota nearly $28 million in damages stemming from the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017.
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
April 24 (UPI) -- The State of Texas has executed a 41-year-old man convicted of the 2004 brutal murder of a 20-year-old mother, making Moises Sandoval Mendoza the 13th death row inmate to have their sentence carried out this year.

Trending Stories

U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns

Follow Us