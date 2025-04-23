Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 9:01 PM / Updated at 6:08 AM

Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges

By Allen Cone
Share with X
President Donald Trump plans to invite the top 220 holders of his "meme coin" to a dinner, prompting the pice of the cryptocurrency to rise. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump plans to invite the top 220 holders of his "meme coin" to a dinner, prompting the pice of the cryptocurrency to rise. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is inviting the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme to a private dinner, prompting the price of the coin to rise more than 50% on Wednesday.

The coins in circulation have a total value of $2.7 billion. The single coin rose $5.32, or 58%, to $14.32 on Wednesday afternoon. That's the biggest move of any cryptocurrency, outpacing Sui, which is up 23%, according to CoinMarketCap.

The project's website claims that 80% of the token supply is held by the Trump Organization and affiliated entities. The original offering was $10 and in all 1 billion are planned to be distributed over three years with a $31.37 billion fully diluted valuation

"Have Dinner in Washington, D.C. With President Trump," reads a message on the Trump coin's website.

The black tie option dinner is scheduled for May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., "for a once-in-a-lifetime evening," according to the website. There is no charge to attend the dinner.

Afterward, there will be a reception with Trump for the top 25 wallets. Also, a "VIP White House Tour" will take place the following day.

"President Donald J. Trump is Known as the "Crypto President!" the website reads. "At this Intimate Private Dinner, Hear First-Hand President Trump Talk about the Future of Crypto."

The top 220 average holders from April 23 to May 12 will earn the invitation.

"The more $TRUMP you hold-and the longer you hold it-the higher Your Ranking will be," the website says.

Trump launched the coin three days before his Jan. 20 inauguration.

The speculative coin, which represents his "fight, fight, fight" response to the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., on July 13, was trading for $31 on the first day for 200 million initially available. That's 20% of the total to be made.

The meme features an image of Trump holding up his right fist and imposed over the word "FIGHT," which appears three times.

First lady Melania Trump launched her own coin -- $MELANIA -- the next day.

According to Bitcoin.com, meme coins are cryptocurrencies or digital assets inspired by internet memes and online communities. "They often start as jokes or social experiments but can gain significant market value and attention due to their viral nature and community support," according to the website.

The crypto coin is not intended as an investment opportunity, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned on Feb. 27.

"Given the speculative nature of meme coins, they tend to experience significant market price volatility, and often are accompanied by statements regarding their risks and lack of utility, other than for entertainment or other non-functional purposes," according to the SEC.

"Accordingly, neither meme coin purchasers nor holders are protected by the federal securities laws."

In September Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, launched a separate crypto company called World Liberty Financial.

In March, Trump signed an executive order empowering the federal government to build a "strategic reserve" of cryptocurrency assets it seizes through law enforcement proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice ended its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, while also redirecting focus away from targeting crypto fraud.

"The President is openly inviting investors to have a bidding war over who can buy the most access to him while he laughs all the way to the bank," Tony Carrk, U.S. executive director with Accountable.US, a nonpartisan advocacy group, said in a statement. "There has never been a clearer case of a President using their office to put money in their pocket, or greater potential for special interests to buy an administration's favor that could threaten the public interest. Donald Trump is trampling over every historical ethical norm to see how much corruption he can get away with before his allies in Congress flinch.

"While Donald Trump wines and dines with his wealthy backers seeking access to the executive branch, working people across the country brace for higher costs under the Trump tariffs and less health security under the Trump budget."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government must pay North Dakota nearly $28 million in damages stemming from the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017.
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
April 24 (UPI) -- The State of Texas has executed a 41-year-old man convicted of the 2004 brutal murder of a 20-year-old mother, making Moises Sandoval Mendoza the 13th death row inmate to have their sentence carried out this year.
Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
April 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced the first terrorism-related charges filed against an alleged member of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the Trump administration has been targeting amid his crackdown on immigration.
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
April 23 (UPI) -- A coalition of 12 states with Democratic leaders on Wednesday sued the Trump administration regarding "illegal tariffs."
Judge gives Trump admin. one week to file answers about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge gives Trump admin. one week to file answers about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday granted the Trump administration's request to delay answering questions about the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that targets the college accreditation process, including encouraging competition in the process.
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
WASHINGTON, April 23 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency told more than 450 employees working in diversity, equity and inclusion -- as well as environmental justice -- they would be fired or reassigned.
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
April 23 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, as his retrial for rape and sexual assault began.
California-based PIH Health to pay $600,000 for 2019 phishing attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California-based PIH Health to pay $600,000 for 2019 phishing attack
April 23 (UPI) -- A June 2019 phishing attack that compromised the personal information of 189,763 patients of California-based PIH Health will cost the healthcare provider $600,000, Health and Human Services officials announced Wednesday
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
April 23 (UPI) -- Ex-U.S. Army intelligence officer Korbein Schultz will spend the next 7 years in jail for allegedly selling American military secrets to Chinese officials and trying to recruit others.

Trending Stories

Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history

Follow Us