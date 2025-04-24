New Jersey man charged with arson in Jersey Shore wildfire

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection with the New Jersey wildfire which began on Tuesday and spread to at least 15,000 acres, according to state officials. Photo by Miguel Martinez/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- A Jersey Shore man was arrested in connection to a wildfire that burned thousands of acres across two Ocean County townships.

In a joint press release, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean Township Police Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that 19-year-old Joseph Kling of Ocean Township has been remanded to the Ocean County Jail on charges of aggravated arson and arson, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Officials alleged he is behind a blaze that scorched approximately 15,000 acres in Waretown and Lacey townships, and destroyed a commercial building.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service posted to social media Thursday that as of 10 a.m. EDT the blaze was only 50% contained.

Kling purportedly created a bonfire with wooden pallets Tuesday, then left the scene before the fire was completely extinguished. The fire was first discovered within the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust's Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.