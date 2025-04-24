Trending
U.S. News
April 24, 2025 / 12:32 PM

New Jersey man charged with arson in Jersey Shore wildfire

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection with the New Jersey wildfire which began on Tuesday and spread to at least 15,000 acres, according to state officials. Photo by Miguel Martinez/EPA-EFE
A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection with the New Jersey wildfire which began on Tuesday and spread to at least 15,000 acres, according to state officials. Photo by Miguel Martinez/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- A Jersey Shore man was arrested in connection to a wildfire that burned thousands of acres across two Ocean County townships.

In a joint press release, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean Township Police Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that 19-year-old Joseph Kling of Ocean Township has been remanded to the Ocean County Jail on charges of aggravated arson and arson, where he awaits a detention hearing.

Officials alleged he is behind a blaze that scorched approximately 15,000 acres in Waretown and Lacey townships, and destroyed a commercial building.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service posted to social media Thursday that as of 10 a.m. EDT the blaze was only 50% contained.

Kling purportedly created a bonfire with wooden pallets Tuesday, then left the scene before the fire was completely extinguished. The fire was first discovered within the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust's Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
April 24 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor said Thursday initial jobless claims, seasonally adjusted, were 222,000 for the week ending April 19. That's 6,000 more than the previous week's revised level.
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama death-row inmate James Osgood is facing execution Thursday for the 2010 rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin.
NYC issues air quality alert over smoke from New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC issues air quality alert over smoke from New Jersey wildfire
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey wildfire Thursday prompted a New York City air quality alert until midnight covering Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland.
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is inviting the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme to a private dinner, prompting the price of the coin to rise more than 50% on Wednesday.
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government must pay North Dakota nearly $28 million in damages stemming from the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017.
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas executes 41-year-old man convicted of killing young mother in 2004
April 24 (UPI) -- The State of Texas has executed a 41-year-old man convicted of the 2004 brutal murder of a 20-year-old mother, making Moises Sandoval Mendoza the 13th death row inmate to have their sentence carried out this year.
Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
April 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced the first terrorism-related charges filed against an alleged member of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the Trump administration has been targeting amid his crackdown on immigration.
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
April 23 (UPI) -- A coalition of 12 states with Democratic leaders on Wednesday sued the Trump administration regarding "illegal tariffs."
Judge gives Trump admin. one week to file answers about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge gives Trump admin. one week to file answers about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday granted the Trump administration's request to delay answering questions about the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that targets the college accreditation process, including encouraging competition in the process.

Trending Stories

U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns

Follow Us