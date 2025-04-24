Trending
April 24, 2025 / 8:38 PM

Man living in New York indicted for concealing his role in Rwandan genocide

By Mark Moran
Machetes and bullets near the border in Gisenyi, Rwanda, in 1994. U.N. File Photo by John Isaac/United Nations/via UPI
April 24 (UPI) -- A man living in New York has been charged with immigration fraud for concealing his identity as a perpetrator of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Faustin Nsabumukunzi, 65, of Bridgehampton, N.Y., lied on his application when applying for a green card and United States citizenship, the Justice Department said.

Nsabumukunzi was a local leader with the title of "Sector Counselor" in Rwanda in 1994 when the genocide began, according to court documents.

"Between April and July of that year, members of the majority Hutu population persecuted the minority Tutsis, committing acts of violence including murder and rape," a release from the Justice Department said. "An estimate 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed during the three-month genocide."

Nsabumukunzi lived in the country under false pretenses for decades, the Justice Department said.

"The depraved conduct of which the defendant is accused represent the worst of humanity," Acting Special Agent in Charge, Darren B. McCormack of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations New York, said.

Nsabumukunzi used his leadership position to oversee the violence and killings of Tutsis and directed groups or armed Hutus to kill Tutsis, the release said. He allegedly set up roadblocks to detain and kill Tutsis.

He was convicted in absentia by a Rwandan court for genocide.

Nsabumukunzi applied for refugee resettlement in 2003, received a green card in 2007, and applied for naturalization in 2009 and 2015. If convicted on charges of visa fraud and two counts of attempted naturalization fraud, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

