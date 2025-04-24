Trending
U.S. News
April 24, 2025 / 1:03 AM

Judge gives Trump admin. one week to file answers about Kilmar Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Opponents of the Trump administration march in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, April 19, 2025. On Wednesday, a federal judge gave the Trump administration another week to file discovery in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia illegal deportation case. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Opponents of the Trump administration march in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, April 19, 2025. On Wednesday, a federal judge gave the Trump administration another week to file discovery in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia illegal deportation case. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday granted the Trump administration's request to delay answering questions about the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued her brief order after reviewing both the Trump administration's request for more time and Abrego Garcia's response.

Xinis gave the Trump administration until April 30 at 5 p.m. EDT to file discovery in the case.

The order came a day after Xinis accused the Trump administration of purposely trying to evade revealing details about Abrego Garcia's illegal deportation to El Salvador amid ongoing litigation on the matter.

Related

The Trump administration deported Abrego Garcia, along with hundreds of others accused of being affiliated with gangs, to El Salvador, where they have been detained in the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center.

Amid the ongoing litigation over Abrego Garcia's deportation, which some have described as an abduction, the Trump administration admitted it erroneously sent the Maryland resident to El Salvador.

Both the Supreme Court and a Maryland court judge have demanded that the United States "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return home. However, the Trump administration has tried to publicly smear the man, arguing online and in press conferences that he is an MS-13 gang member and that they will not secure his release from the Central American nation.

Despite its use of social and traditional media to try and frame Abrego Garcia as a gang member, the court has asked for proof, which the Trump administration has objected to provide on several grounds -- many of which Xinis rejected Tuesday while accusing it of willful obstruction.

"Defendants have failed to respond in good faith, and their refusal to do so can only be viewed as willful and intentional noncompliance," she said in her order.

The Trump administration has objected to discovery by questioning the courts' rulings, making assertions of privilege and simply objecting to doing so.

Xinis, in order, said, "This ends now."

"For weeks, Defendants have sought refuge behind vague and unsubstantiated assertions of privilege, using them as a shield to obstruct discovery and evade compliance with this Court's orders. Defendants have known, at least since last week, that this Court requires specific legal and factual showings to support any claim of privilege. Yet they have continued to rely on boilerplate assertions," she said.

"If Defendants want to preserve their privilege claims, they must support them with the required detail. Otherwise, they will lose the protections they failed to properly invoke."

She had given the Trump administration until 6 p.m. Wednesday to respond, but granted them another week.

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Trump admin. files first terrorism-related charges against alleged Tren de Aragua member
April 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced the first terrorism-related charges filed against an alleged member of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the Trump administration has been targeting amid his crackdown on immigration.
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
12 states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
April 23 (UPI) -- A coalition of 12 states with Democratic leaders on Wednesday sued the Trump administration regarding "illegal tariffs."
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump's new order on college accreditation process promotes competition, supporters say
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that targets the college accreditation process, including encouraging competition in the process.
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
WASHINGTON, April 23 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency told more than 450 employees working in diversity, equity and inclusion -- as well as environmental justice -- they would be fired or reassigned.
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
April 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is inviting the top 220 holders of his $TRUMP meme to a private dinner, prompting the price of the coin to rise more than 50% on Wednesday.
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
April 23 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, as his retrial for rape and sexual assault began.
California-based PIH Health to pay $600,000 for 2019 phishing attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California-based PIH Health to pay $600,000 for 2019 phishing attack
April 23 (UPI) -- A June 2019 phishing attack that compromised the personal information of 189,763 patients of California-based PIH Health will cost the healthcare provider $600,000, Health and Human Services officials announced Wednesday
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
April 23 (UPI) -- Ex-U.S. Army intelligence officer Korbein Schultz will spend the next 7 years in jail for allegedly selling American military secrets to Chinese officials and trying to recruit others.
Cybercrime losses up to $16 billion in 2024, FBI says in annual report on Internet crimes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Cybercrime losses up to $16 billion in 2024, FBI says in annual report on Internet crimes
April 23 (UPI) -- The FBI says phishing/spoofing, extortion and personal data breaches were 2024's top three cybercrimes which saw a dramatic spike last year in losses for U.S. consumers to the tune of billions.
National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
April 23 (UPI) -- Holocaust survivors, their families, federal officials and others joined to commemorate Holocaust victims during a Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%

Follow Us