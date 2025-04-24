Trending
April 24, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin

By Doug Cunningham
Alabama death-row inmate James Osgood is facing execution Thursday for the 2010 rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin. Osgood's execution by lethal injection is set for just after 6 p.m. Thursday at Atmore, Alabama's William C. Holman Correctional Facility. Photo courtesy Alabama Department of Corrections
April 24 (UPI) -- Alabama death-row inmate James Osgood is facing execution Thursday for the 2010 rape and murder of his girlfriend's cousin.

Osgood's execution by lethal injection is set for just after 6 p.m. CDT Thursday at Atmore, Alabama's William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

Osgood confessed to police after first denying the crime and was convicted in 2014.

Due to a jury instruction error the case was scheduled for a retrial when Osgood decided to waive it during jury selection.

His death sentence was reimposed by a circuit court in 2016.

Osgood said during a resentencing hearing in 2018 that he believed in "an eye for an eye."

"If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. I screwed up. I deserve what I was given," he said.

One prosecutor on the case called the crime a "twisted fantasy."

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said during remarks to jurors that Osgood took a life because "he wanted to fulfill some twisted fantasy to kill someone."

Tracy Lynn Brown, also known as Tracy Lynn Wilemon, was attacked by Osgood and his girlfriend, Tonya Vandyke Oct. 13, 2010, in a bedroom.

The victim's legal last name was Brown when she was killed. Her family now prefers her birth name of Wilemon, be used.

Vandyke and the victim were cousins. Osgood slashed and stabbed his victim to death after raping her.

In a graphic description during his confession to Chilton County Sheriff's Department detectives, Osgood said, "I remember seeing the fear in her eyes and seeing her shaking. I know there was a lot of cutting involved but it wasn't a crime of violence. There was no anger involved. I was scared. She wasn't dying, so I kept cutting her throat and neck."

Osgood had an abusive childhood and his drug addict sex worker mother was murdered when he was an infant. He was admitted to a psychiatrict hospital as a teen, according to court records.

