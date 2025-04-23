Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 5:07 PM

EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees

By Finya Swai
Share with X
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin (pictured in January) in March said the recently announced layoffs reflect the agency’s commitment to its “core mission” of protecting the environment and human health. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin (pictured in January) in March said the recently announced layoffs reflect the agency’s commitment to its “core mission” of protecting the environment and human health. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON -- The Environmental Protection Agency told more than 450 employees working in diversity, equity and inclusion -- as well as environmental justice -- they would be fired or reassigned as part of President Trump's executive order to remove DEI programs from the federal government.

In a notice sent late Monday, the EPA laid off 280 employees while an additional 175 will be reassigned to other offices within the agency. The layoffs in the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, the Office of Inclusive Excellence, and regional offices were scheduled to take place July 31, according to an email from the EPA press official.

"Today, the EPA notified diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental justice employees that EPA will be conducting a Reduction in Force," the email read. The RIF was announced internally on the eve of Earth Day but not officially announced. In February, the EPA placed 171 DEI and environmental staffers on administrative leave.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in March said the layoffs reflected the agency's commitment to its "core mission" of protecting the environment and human health. He described environmental justice as "funding left-wing activists instead of actually spending those dollars to directly remediate environmental issues for those communities."

However, former agency leaders accused him of abandoning the EPA's mission. In many cases low-income and minority residents suffer most from pollution in their communities, research has shown.

"When you took the reins of the agency, you took an oath to uphold that mission. Yet, the opposite has ensued. From mass firings, to planned elimination of the scientific mission, dismantling the EJ office, and freezing grants," a group of former EPA Regional Administrators wrote Zeldin earlier this month. "[T]hese actions all profoundly undermine the mission."

The staff cuts were among several deregulatory actions announced by the EPA in March as part of their "Power the Great American Comeback" initiative, which the administrator said will "roll back trillions in regulatory costs and hidden 'taxes' on U.S. families."

The layoffs came as part of a broader federal initiative by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, which seeks to reduce the size of federal agencies and cut spending. Administrator Zeldin said he planned to cut 65% of the EPA's total spending, and already had cut more than $2 billion in DEI and environmental justice grants.

Congressman Frank Pallone (NJ-06) wrote on X Wednesday that the "EPA was created to defend public health" but is now a "weapon against the most vulnerable communities." Rep. Pallone, who leads the Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats, also wrote that he "demanded answers from Trump's EPA" about the layoffs.

Latest Headlines

Cybercrime losses up to $16 billion in 2024, FBI says in annual report on Internet crimes
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Cybercrime losses up to $16 billion in 2024, FBI says in annual report on Internet crimes
April 23 (UPI) -- The FBI says phishing/spoofing, extortion and personal data breaches were 2024's top three cybercrimes which saw a dramatic spike last year in losses for U.S. consumers to the tune of billions.
National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
April 23 (UPI) -- Holocaust survivors, their families, federal officials and others joined to commemorate Holocaust victims during a Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Officials: Texas A&M to manage FAA's advanced technology aviation site
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials: Texas A&M to manage FAA's advanced technology aviation site
April 23 (UPI) -- The FAA's new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT) will be managed by the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), federal officials announced Wednesday.
Trump supporter, former NFL kicker Jay Feely runs in Arizona GOP congressional primary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump supporter, former NFL kicker Jay Feely runs in Arizona GOP congressional primary
April 23 (UPI) -- Former New York Giants kicker Jay Feely said Tuesday he is running in a GOP Arizona congressional primary. He has no political experience but the Trump follower said God called him to run in the solidly GOP district.
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
April 23 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, as his retrial for rape and sexual assault began.
New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
April 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of New Jersey residents have been evacuated as the Jones Road Wildfire along the East Coast grows to 12,000 acres, authorities said. It was 35% contained by Wednesday afternoon.
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl over portions of the central United States nearly every day through at least Tuesday of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
April 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday he will not seek a sixth term in the Senate in 2026 after decades in Congress.
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
April 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY and other top Senate Democrats asked the Social Security Administration's acting inspector general Wednesday to investigate whether cuts made to the agency have impacted benefit
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
April 23 (UPI) -- The Uvalde City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved a settlement with families of Robb Elementary School mass shooting victims.

Trending Stories

AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%

Follow Us