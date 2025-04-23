Trending
April 23, 2025 / 12:12 AM

AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of a task forced dedicated to eradicating Christian bias in the federal government. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of a task forced dedicated to eradicating Christian bias in the federal government. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of a task force dedicated to eradicating "anti-Christian bias" in the federal government.

According to Bondi, the task force will identify any anti-Christian policies across the U.S. government, seek input from faith-based organizations to end anti-Christian bias, and fix deficiencies and regulations that may contribute to anti-Christian bias.

Bondi told senior Cabinet officials during the meeting that since returning to the White House on Jan. 20, the Trump administration had dropped three ongoing cases against anti-abortion protesters and redefined the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act to ensure "abuse would not continue and that American tax dollars were not used to support the weaponization of our legal system to target Christians."

"The Department of Justice will protect religious liberty for Christians and for all Americans," she said during the meeting. "We'll work closely with everyone around this table and take a whole-of-government approach to solving this problem and ultimately protect Americans' First Amendment rights."

"Protecting Christians from bias is not favoritism," she continued, "it's upholding the rule of law and the constitutional promise."

The launch of the task force comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February titled Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias. It highlighted the Biden administration's Justice Department prosecutions of protesters who obstructed abortion clinics as an example of what they seek to root out of the federal government.

It also pointed out President Joe Biden's declaration of March 31 as Trans Day of Visibility, which last year coincided with Easter, as an example of anti-Christian bias, despite the date having for years been recognized as an international day of celebration for transgender people.

While Trump enjoys strong support from evangelical and Christian voters, the Interfaith Alliance, which staunchly supports religious freedom of all Americans, has been critical of the Trump administration's emphasis on addressing anti-Christian bias. The group states there is "no evidence" of it in the United States and that "perpetuating this myth is deeply offensive to actual Christian persecution that happens in other countries around the world."

In a statement published in response to Trump's executive order, the Interfaith Alliance said it will infringe upon the rights of those in the name of protecting the rights of Christians.

"Instead of protecting the rights of Christians to pray and worship as they please, it uses the language of religious freedom to attack trans people, critique our right to reproductive freedom and defend discriminatory adoption policies," it said.

