April 23, 2025 / 3:11 PM

Officials: Texas A&M to manage FAA's advanced technology aviation site

By Chris Benson
"I'm confident this new research and testing center will help the private sector create thousands of high-paying jobs and grow the Texas economy through billions in new investments," says Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (seen April 2 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee chair who wrote the language in the FAA reauthorization creating the CAAT. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | "I'm confident this new research and testing center will help the private sector create thousands of high-paying jobs and grow the Texas economy through billions in new investments," says Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (seen April 2 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee chair who wrote the language in the FAA reauthorization creating the CAAT. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The FAA's new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT) will be managed by the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), federal officials announced Wednesday.

"From drones delivering your packages to powered lift technologies like air taxis, we are at the cusp of an aviation revolution," stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The Federal Aviation Administration's CAAT, a facet to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, "will ensure we make that dream a reality and unleash American innovation safely," Duffy, 53, added.

Last year in May, then-President Joe Biden signed the sweeping $105 billion bipartisan bill to improve aviation safety and invest in airport infrastructure.

"Texas is the perfect place for our new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies," the secretary said, adding that the Lone Star State has "already established itself as a leader in commercial drone safety testing."

It was one of site proposals from multiple states and will include research and testing sites throughout Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

"I'm confident this new research and testing center will help the private sector create thousands of high-paying jobs and grow the Texas economy through billions in new investments," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who wrote the language in the FAA reauthorization creating the CAAT.

The facilities also will include an airspace laboratory, flight demonstration zones and testing corridors.

According to officials, the purpose of instituting the CAAT is to focus on testing and safety integrating of new and emerging aviation technology, including its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) program.

Department of Transportation officials say it signals a driving of innovation as a collaboration between government, academia and industry.

Cruz, 54, said he's "grateful" to see Texas A&M leading the initiative and "cultivating the next generation of aviation leaders."

TAMUS was ultimately picked to manage the center, according to officials, due to its proximity to major international airports and a FAA regional headquarters, existing infrastructure for advanced aviation technology testing and "strong academic programs and industry partnerships."

"This is a significant win for Texas that will impact communities across our state," Cruz continued.

