Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Meta's Oversight Board rules on content posted after move away from fact-checkers

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in January of 2024. File Photo: Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in January of 2024. File Photo: Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Meta's Oversight Board published nearly a dozen decisions Wednesday on whether or not to remove content from the company's platforms.

Meta, the operator of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, changed in January how it decides what sort of posts can stand. Instead of its former third-party fact-checker method, it now employs Community Notes, which allow users to decide collectively what is too offensive, what is acceptable and what needs to be better explained.

The decisions then go to the Oversight Board, which ultimately decides if Meta's decision to pull or stand by content is in line with its content policies, and furthermore, if Meta's policies don't meet its own standards in regard to freedom of expression.

Two of the decisions refered to Facebook posts that included videos in which a transgender woman is confronted for using the women's bathroom and another that features a trans athlete who wins a track race. The Board has upheld Meta's decision to leave up this content because it found "there was not enough of a link between restricting these posts and preventing harm to transgender people," and it didn't find the posts to "represent bullying or harassment."

The board also allowed two Facebook posts that feature the flag flown by South Africa during its apartheid era. In these cases, while Board Members acknowledge the long-term consequences and legacy of apartheid on South Africa," it deemed that "these two posts do not clearly advocate for exclusion or segregation, nor can they be understood as a call for people to engage in violence or discrimination."

However, the board did agree that Facebook must remove two posts that violate Meta's "Hateful Conduct" policy. The posts in question were "by a Polish political party," who used "racist terminology to harness anti-migrant sentiment," and the other "generalizes immigrants as gang rapists, a claim that, when repeated, whips up fear and hatred."

The board also overturned Facebook's decision to leave up three posts that were shared during riots in Britain in 2024, as it felt "each created the risk of likely and imminent harm" and were "posted during a period of contagious anger and growing violence, fueled by misinformation and disinformation on social media."

A video posted to Instagram that featured a "drag performance and a caption that included a word designated by Meta as a slur" had been taken down, but the board ruled it should be restored because the word was "being used in a reclaimed, positive, self-referential context."

A comment made on Facebook about the Netflix program "Love on the Spectrum" was also stricken by the board, although Meta originally let it stand. The comment from a user said that "they see people on the spectrum as 'a different species of human.'"

Meta had announced in January that it would shift to its current user-generated "Community Notes" format and would make efforts to reduce the amount of charged content on its platforms while giving users the opportunity to tailor how much they see.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
April 23 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly Wednesday filed lawsuits against four telehealth companies alleging they are deceiving consumers by selling compounds of slightly-different versions of Lilly drugs.
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
April 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of New Jersey residents have been evacuated as a wildfire burning along the East Coast continues to grow, authorities said.
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
April 23 (UPI) -- Three more federal prosecutors who worked on the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams have resigned, stating that they will not confess to the Trump administration wrongdoing by refusing to dismiss the prosecution
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
April 23 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate, his son and a network of companies as the Trump administration seeks to resume talks over Tehran's nuclear program.
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
April 23 (UPI) -- Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Tuesday by an Arizona jury of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in July 2019.
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
April 23 (UPI) -- Elon Musk says he will step back next month from his work with the Department of Government Efficiency to focus more time on Tesla, after the electric carmaker's profits plunged 71%.
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
April 22 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of a task force dedicated to eradicating "anti-Christian bias" in the federal government.
Paul Atkins sworn in as SEC chairman
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Paul Atkins sworn in as SEC chairman
April 22 (UPI) -- Paul Atkins, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in what some say was a nod to the crypto industry, was sworn in Tuesday to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Florida Keys symbolic release of sea turtle heralds Earth Day
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida Keys symbolic release of sea turtle heralds Earth Day
April 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds arrived at Marathon, Fla., to witness the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle named Addie into the Atlantic Ocean during the Florida Keys Earth Day celebration Tuesday morning.
Majority-female jury seated in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault, rape retrial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Majority-female jury seated in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault, rape retrial
April 22 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein's retrial for sexual assault and rape will move forward with opening statements this week in New York after a majority-female jury was seated Tuesday.

Trending Stories

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces major cuts at State Department
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces major cuts at State Department

Follow Us