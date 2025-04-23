Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 1:17 AM

Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband

By Darryl Coote
April 23 (UPI) -- Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Tuesday by an Arizona jury of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in July 2019.

The jury in Maricopa County Superior Court found her guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Charles Vallow's death.

Charles Vallow was fatally shot on July 11, 2019. Vallow Daybell, who represented herself in court, has maintained that her brother, Alex Cox, -- who died from a pulmonary embolism before he could be charged -- killed her estranged husband in self-defense.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Vallow Daybell had wanted her then-husband of 13 years dead so she could claim a $1 million life insurance policy on him and marry Chad Daybell, which she did months after Charles Vallow was killed.

"Today, as the jury returned a guilty verdict in the murder of Charles Vallow, we feel a sense of relief and closure," the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation said in a statement. "Justice has been served. While no verdict can bring back those we have lost, this decision is a crucial step in honoring the memory of Charles, JJ, Tylee and Tammy."

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Gerry Vallow, Charles Vallow's brother, said, "I'm just glad it's over with."

"Today's a good day," he said. "We won."

Vallow Daybell is already serving three consecutive life sentences after she and Chad Daybell were found guilty in 2023 of murdering her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. They were also convicted of conspiring to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's then-wife.

Chad Daybell, a Mormon author of apocalyptical fiction and cult leader, was sentenced to death on June 1 by an Idaho jury for his involvment in the crimes.

Vallow Daybell became known as the "Doomsday Mom" as prosecutors argued the deaths of her children and Tammy Daybell were part of a religious so-called doomsday plot.

