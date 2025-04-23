Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 4:25 PM

Cybercrime losses up to $16 billion in 2024, FBI says in annual report on Internet crimes

By Chris Benson
Share with X
FBI officials encourage U.S. citizens who think they’ve been victim to any cyber-enabled crime to file a complaint via the FBI's IC3 website, to contact the nearest FBI field office or local law enforcement. "The more comprehensive complaints the FBI receives, the more effective it will be in helping law enforcement gain a more accurate picture of the extent and nature of internet-facilitated crimes," they stated. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | FBI officials encourage U.S. citizens who think they’ve been victim to any cyber-enabled crime to file a complaint via the FBI's IC3 website, to contact the nearest FBI field office or local law enforcement. "The more comprehensive complaints the FBI receives, the more effective it will be in helping law enforcement gain a more accurate picture of the extent and nature of internet-facilitated crimes," they stated. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Phishing/spoofing, extortion and personal data breaches were the top three cybercrimes in 2024 that saw a dramatic spike last year in losses for U.S. consumers to the tune of billions, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's latest annual report.

"Reporting is one of the first and most important steps in fighting crime so law enforcement can use this information to combat a variety of frauds and scams," FBI Director Kash Patel said Wednesday in a release on the bureau's Internet Crime Complaint Center's (IC3) annual report detailing last year's reported Internet crimes in the United States.

It said nearly 860,000 complaints of suspected Internet crimes detailed reported losses that exceeded $16 billion, which was a 33% increase in financial losses from 2023, in sharp contrast to the $7 billion loss for Americans at its own 7% spike from 2021 in a report unveiled nearly three years ago.

The IC3, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and houses some nine million public complaints in its databases, "is only as successful as the reports it receives," Patel added.

Related

Meanwhile, victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud reported more than $6.5 billion in losses.

"These rising losses are even more concerning because last year, the FBI took significant actions to make it harder, and more costly, for malicious actors to succeed," B. Chad Yarbrough, the FBI's criminal and cyber operations director, wrote in the report.

According to the 47-page report, California, Texas and Florida saw the most complaints in 2024 and people over 60 suffered greater losses at nearly $5 billion.

Interestingly, its lowest category of reported fraud came from the under age 20 category with only 17,993 reported complaints at $22.5 million in monetary loss.

The bureau's annual report pointed to "confidence" and "romance" as its tenth ranking cause of Internet fraud.

This month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a 42-year-old Georgia man will spend the next two years in prison for his role in a romance scheme that stole thousands of dollars from elderly victims in Missouri, New Jersey and Minnesota.

It listed "government impersonation" at 11th ranking and credit card/check fraud as 12th for fraud.

"That's why it's imperative that the public immediately report suspected cyber-enabled criminal activity to the FBI," says Patel.

In the report, Yarbrough points to "a serious blow" the FBI dealt to the Russian ransomware group LockBit.

Yarbrough says the FBI has avoided more than $800 million in fraudulent payments by "offering up thousands of decryption keys to victims of ransomware" since 2022.

FBI officials, meanwhile, still encourage Americans who think they've been victim to any cyber-enabled crime to file a complaint through the IC3 website, to contact the nearest FBI field office or local law enforcement.

"The more comprehensive complaints the FBI receives, the more effective it will be in helping law enforcement gain a more accurate picture of the extent and nature of internet-facilitated crimes," they stated.

Latest Headlines

National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National Holocaust Museum undertakes Days of Remembrance at U.S. Capitol
April 23 (UPI) -- Holocaust survivors, their families, federal officials and others joined to commemorate Holocaust victims during a Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Officials: Texas A&M to manage FAA's advanced technology aviation site
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials: Texas A&M to manage FAA's advanced technology aviation site
April 23 (UPI) -- The FAA's new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT) will be managed by the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), federal officials announced Wednesday.
Trump supporter, former NFL kicker Jay Feely runs in Arizona GOP congressional primary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump supporter, former NFL kicker Jay Feely runs in Arizona GOP congressional primary
April 23 (UPI) -- Former New York Giants kicker Jay Feely said Tuesday he is running in a GOP Arizona congressional primary. He has no political experience but the Trump follower said God called him to run in the solidly GOP district.
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex charges begins in Manhattan
April 23 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, as his retrial for rape and sexual assault began.
New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
April 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of New Jersey residents have been evacuated as the Jones Road Wildfire along the East Coast grows to 12,000 acres, authorities said. It was 35% contained by Wednesday afternoon.
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl over portions of the central United States nearly every day through at least Tuesday of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
April 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday he will not seek a sixth term in the Senate in 2026 after decades in Congress.
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
April 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY and other top Senate Democrats asked the Social Security Administration's acting inspector general Wednesday to investigate whether cuts made to the agency have impacted benefit
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
April 23 (UPI) -- The Uvalde City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved a settlement with families of Robb Elementary School mass shooting victims.
Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available
April 23 (UPI) -- The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't.

Trending Stories

AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%

Follow Us